WHEN Athenian (Greek) philosopher, Socrates who lived between 469-399BC), said, “…people should be governed by those with the greatest knowledge, abilities and virtues, and who possessed a deep knowledge of themselves…”,little did he know that the statement would serve to inspire many for centuries up to the Lango Cultural epoch.

On the first day of this month close to 140 clan chiefs (owitong) and their more than 1,600delegates assembled at the makeshift Akii Bua Stadium in Lira City where they elected Eng Dr Michael Moses Odongo-Okune as the new Paramount Chief (Won Nyaci) to take over from the retiring Mzee Yosam Odur Ebii.

The well-attended ceremony was described as a landmark, being the first of its kind in the history of Won Nyaci, which the people of Lango have picked a lot of interest in, as a pivotal office to revive and promote the culture facing a lot of foreign influences.

According to trusted sources, Okune will be formally unveiled by the Cultural Electoral Commission led by Tom Otim to the Council of Clan Chiefs (Council of Owitong) on 16th March, 2024.

On the same day, observer teams, including Lango Religious Leaders Forum and the Itogo Group comprising eminent elders, will also submit their reports on how the poll was conducted and recommendations.

It’s also expected that after this, arrangements will be put in place to swear in Eng Dr Michael Moses Odongo Okune as the New Won Nayci.

Information confirmed by the Speaker Willy Omodo Omodo says after the swearing in ceremony, a transition committee will be formed to pave the way for the coronation committee for the peaceful handover of instruments of power in November, 2024.

It’s not yet sure who the guest of honor will be at the coronation, but unconfirmed sources intimated to us that consultations are in high gear to source for an internationally acclaimed person from one of the African countries to grace the crucial cultural event.

Who Is Eng Dr Michael Moses Odongo Okune?

Odongo Okune was born on 6 March 1965 at Lira Hospital to Joseph William Okune Onweng (RIP) and Hellen Acen Odora of Ibjue Trading Centre, MaruziApac district. He hails from the Okar Omwono Kongo clan

He is married to Margaret Odongo (Mrs.) popularly known as “Min Bangi” who holds an MBA from Esami/Maastricht), Bachelor’s degree (BA) Social Science from Makerere University and a Post Graduate Diploma Human Resource Management (from Uganda Management Institute (UMI).

“Min-Bangi” is an equivalent title of “Nalongo”given to mothers of twins, and Margaret qualifies because she has produced two sets of twins.

The late Joseph Okune, described by pals as a ‘dedicated economist’ served in many capacities including minister of Planning and Economic Planning died in September, 2009 at the age of 65 years.

Education

He started his education at Ibuje Primary School(1971-1978),Sir Samuel Baker SS in Gulu for his “O”level(1979-1982),St Peter’s College Tororo for his “A” level 193-1985), Makerere University where he obtained a Bsc.Civil Eng 1985-1989),Masters in Engineering(M.Eng)Civil Makerere University 2003,MBA(Esami/Maastricht),2003,Msc.Bridge Eng. University of Surrey(UK)2005,PhD(Civil Eng) Makerere University 2009.

Leadership:

Paramount Chief (Won Nyaci) Tekwaro Lango 2017-2023, Awitong (clan chief)Okar Omwono 2010-2024,Cutural Foreign Affairs Minister (Awitim) of Lango 2010-2016. He was also chairman Lango Conference 2012.

National/Public Service.

Engineer in the Ministry of Works and Transport 1989-2009 including being District Engineer of Lango 1991-92, Executive Director Uganda Road Fund (2009-2019), Commissioner in the Ministry of Works and Transport 2021-2024, Chairman Engineers Registration Board Uganda (2014-2020), chairman Uganda National Cultural Centre (2015-2018), Chairman Uganda Technical College Lira (2005-200 Dr Michael Odongo, the executive director of Uganda Road Fund (URF), has been awarded the Fellowship of the Institution of Civil Engineers, UK.

Fellow is the highest award for a civil engineer in the Commonwealth and all UK territories.

It is awarded to members engaged in positions of responsibility in the promotion, planning, design, construction, maintenance, or management of important engineering work.

Fellows are entitled to use the letters FICE after their name.

The Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE) is a qualifying body aiming to promote and progress the civil engineering profession.

It is the pre-eminent engineering institution in the world.

Established as a learned society in 1818, it has 90,000 members worldwide and provides a voice for civil engineering, continuing professional development and promoting best practices throughout the industry.