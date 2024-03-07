Security Experts drawn from Internal Security Organization (ISO), Uganda Police Force (UPF) and Ministry of Internal Affairs, with support from the European Union and United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), on Wednesday kick stated a two days training of Muslim Leaders to counter and prevent violent extremism and terrorism in Uganda.

Mr, Mahmood Onyi, the moderator of the training in his opening remarks, at Kampala Golf Course Hotel said terrorism acts can only be curbed with cooperation from Muslim leaders, to counter the activities of wrong elements that hide behind the Islamic Faith to cause terror in society. He said Islam is not a religion for terrorists and that there is no religion in the World which advocates for terror activities.

“Government does not segregate Muslims because we are all children of God who believe in one creator”, he said.

Col. Emmanuel Katabazi, the Deputy Director General of the Internal Security Organization (ISO), said it’s important to have regular meetings with Muslim leaders because terrorism has no clear identity.

He said those spreading harmful propaganda; that Muslims support terrorism are out to tarnish Government image. He further called on the Muslim leaders to embrace Government programmes, because the terrorist groups target poor and vulnerable communities.

He said terrorists exploit the vulnerability of poor communities, and as leaders, they should ensure all Government programmes and projects are well embraced by community members.

“Advice your community members to embrace Parish Development Model (PDM), Emyooga, and other programms to eradicate poverty”, he added.

Sheikh Abdu Rehman Sserunjogyi spoke on behalf of Muslims present at the training meeting. He cautioned Muslims to be cautious of Muslim extremism and carry out research on what each Muslim group stands for before they work with them.

Col. Benon Monday, while lecturing on Violent Extremism in Uganda, said Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) has links with Islamic fundamentalists International terrorist groups bent on causing terror in the Great Lakes Region and beyond.

He said those misleading the population that Government does not like Muslims apply what he termed as: “Perceived hatred” because the Government has not stopped any Muslim from holding prayers five times a day or going to Mecca for Hajj Pilgrimage.

The two-day meeting is meant to train one hundred selected Muslim leaders from Kampala City on capacity building and enable them get involvement as Uganda’s ambassadors in the fight against terrorism through training and sensitization.