INDIAN Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi says “…mere good governance is not enough; it has to be pro-people and pro-active, good governance is putting people at the center of development”.

The statement transcends boundaries and is the reason Alex Brandon Kintu; the MP Kagoma North in Jinja district has become a darling to the constituents even when he is a first timer in parliament.

Residents of Nakajjo Cell, Iziru Parish in Buyengo Town Council are in the clouds following the rehabilitation of Nakagyo Health Centre II facility within their locality which by May this year will be ready for commissioning and hand over for use, taking services nearer.

The facility had for years been in a very sorry state unable to be used to handle even simple health cases, forcing locals to always travel long distances for service delivery.

Alex Brandon Kintu, popularly known as musayi omuto(fresh/young blood) on Tuesday held a news conference ,which was also well attended by the residents and local leaders to assess the progress of the work.

The conference was also to dispel misinformation and distortion that were being spread by a one Ali Kirume said to be a Political Assistant (PA) to the Jinja District Woman MP Loy Katali.

Kirumire reportedly alleged that funds meant for the facility were misappropriated by Alex Brandon Kintu; something caused a rift between him and Katali, who were jointly mobilizing resources towards the project.

Alex Brandon Kintu, a renowned rural development expert, having graduated with an honors degree in Development Studies, could not sit and fold his hands while his social and political image is being dented at this critical moment when opponents are out to jump at anything without verifying the accuracy and authenticity.

Kintu told journalists that together with Loy Katali they mobilized well wishers including fellow MPs in a fund raising drive collecting 95MUGX sometimes back when Uganda’s Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja was the guest of honor to fund the noble project.

“…the rationale is to be change agents and be in a position to help our vulnerable people especially expectant mothers to receive timely and safe motherhood services within a very short distance …”said the 41 year old legislator.

He also told the audience that the project will be ready within two months as they also lobby the government of Uganda through the Ministry of Health to support the facility with the necessary equipment, drugs and personnel.

Many local leaders have welcomed the practical gesture promising to reward Alex Brandon Kintu with another term 2026-31 for being a distinguished people-centred leader, unlike others who go to Kampala and switch off their known phone numbers.

The Iziru Parish Women Leader Jenifer Kasubo said as mothers they are the ones who suffer during child birth complications like high blood pressure, bleeding, pregnancy-related infections, arising from a number of factors which include lack of timely access to a health facility.

“…most often labour pain strikes when the husband is not around, or we don’t have money to transport us, or the distance is long and bumpy so by renovating this centre, we feel safer as mothers…”,Kasubo said.

Kasubo urged the women in the area to take advantage of the health centre to seek health services instead of risking their lives in the hands of the outlawed traditional birth attendants.

What you need to know:

According to data available, the current infant and mortality rate for Uganda this year is 38.105 deaths per 1000 live births, a 2.95% decline from 2023. The infant mortality rate for Uganda was 39.171 deaths per 1,000 live births, a 3.43% decline from 2022.

Although Uganda has registered tremendous progress in the health sector, maternal and child health continues to pose formidable challenges for the entire country.

In Busoga sub region, the situation is even worse compared to national averages, because while national neonatal mortality stands at 27 deaths per 1,000 live births, but in Busoga sub region, it is 28 deaths per 1,000live births.

The average national infant mortality is 43 deaths per 1,000live births while in the Busoga sub region it is 53 deaths out of 1,000 live births.

Regarding maternal health, figures indicate that while 336 mothers out of 100,000 live births die annually due to childbirth complications, for Busoga, the figure is 448 mothers.

Jinja District:

The cash-strapped Jinja District with its proposed new yet to be completed Kagoma headquarters along the Jinja-Kamuli road is technically headed by the Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Lillian Nakamate who is deputized by Godfrey Epele.

Jinja District has four town councils, namely Kakira, Buwenge, Buyengo and Namagera while the sub counties are Butagaya, Busedde, and Buwenge Rural.

The political structure is led by the District Chairman (LC5) Moses Batwala who sailed unopposed during the 2021 local council elections.

Kagoma North Constituency:

The constituency was carved from the mother Kagoma.

In the 2021 elections with seven candidates, Alex Brandon Kintu who stood on the NRM ticket got 15,564 votes emerging as the winner.

Others who stood and lost are Isa Budhugo(FDC)who obtained 5,977 votes, followed by Mugereza Huzaifa Ayassy (NUP) with 4,378 votes, Christopher Katufu (independent)with 749 votes, Mugawe Jackson (Independent)got 225 votes, Mukama Vincent (Independent) walked home with 179 votes while the only female Namukasa Erivaid Josephine who came as an independent candidate managed 145 consolation votes.