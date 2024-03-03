AS Paulo Coelho de Souza, a Brazilian lyricist and novelist states thus, “…culture makes people understand each other better, and if they understand each other better in their soul, it is easier to overcome the economic and political barriers…”, the newly elected Lango Paramount Chief (Won Nyaci) Eng Dr Michael Moses Odongo Okune has a huge task to make this comes true during his reign.

The chairperson Lango Parliamentary Group (LPG) Judith Alyek has joined a long list of leaders and well wishers to congratulate Odongo Okune upon his election as the New Won Nyaci me Lango to replace Mzee Yosam Odur-Ebii who leaves office in November this year.

“…Congratulations my brother, Lango has been in cultural power struggle for quite a long time, the election of Won Nyaci is a relief to us, so strive to work for peace, unity and development…”, she said.

Alyek who is the Kole District Woman MP says as leaders they respect and value the verdict of the more than 140 clan chiefs (owitong) and their delegates who took part in the landmark election, the first of its kind in Lango.

The MP Kyoga County Moses Junior Okot Bitek promises to give respect and all the support the New Won Nyaci needs saying a new order and new establishment has come on the cultural leadership of Lango.

Okot, who has been a critic of Odongo Okune, says he now has no more reason having witnessed the hundreds of clan chiefs and their delegates from all corners who turned up for the election which was described as free and fair.

“…we shall, as MPs from Lango; we congratulate Odongo Okune and pledge to join hands with his administration to work together for the growth and development of the region…”Okot who witnessed the election assured.

The MP who subscribes to the opposition FDC pleaded to Odongo Okune to bring all the clan chiefs together, saying Lango as a people can only be beautiful when their unique cultural heritage, is promoted and preserved.

The Minister of Health Dr Jane Ruth Aceng was also quick to congratulate the Won Nyaci-elect, promising to work closely with him. The message was delivered by the Lira City RCC Lawrence Egole, who was the representative of the Central Government at the event.

Dr Aceng, who is also the MP Lira City, also posted on her official X (formerly Twitter) handle saying:

“…I warmly congratulate the Won Nyaci-elect of Lango, Eng Dr. Michael Moses Odongo Okune. I look forward to a new era of peace, unity, and Lira Development”

Others who have also congratulated Odongo Okune include the Gender, Labour, and Social Development Betty Amongi, whose ministry is directly involved in cultural leadership matters.

“…I send you my hearty and sincere congratulations upon the trust and confidence the people of Lango through the majority clan chiefs (owitong) have bestowed upon you …”Amongi who doubles as the MP Oyam South said.

Several others including religious leaders have also sent in their messages in private while individuals, NGOs, corporate organizations, parastatal bodies and companies are partnering with QFM 94.3, a Lira City based popular radio station to officially congratulate the people of Lango upon this historical event.

Aware of the schism that exists among the different leaders, including politicians and cultural leaders, Okune, in his acceptance speech, called for forgiveness, reconciliation, and unity in diversity.

Saying Lango and indeed Uganda is big enough for everyone, the acclaimed civil engineer who retired after leaving Uganda Roads Fund as its pioneer Executive Director heaped praises on the outgoing Won Nyaci Mzee Yosam Odur Ebii for his two-decade efforts of holding together the people and their culture.

“…he played his part at a difficult time when there was war in the region to uphold the norms and values of the people of Lango to embrace peaceful resolutions as opposed to violence…”,he said.

What you need to know:

Lango, as a tribe, with more than 150 different clans, trace its origin in Abyssinia (Ethiopia) where the people migrated and settled in the 10 districts (one City and (districts) that make up the traditional Lango sub region.

They are Lira City (considered the capital), Lira district, Oyam, Kole, Apac, Amolatar, Dokolo, Otuke, Alebtong, and Kwania

A handful of clan chiefs (owitong)led by Robert Ajal rushed to the court two days to seek court injunction to block the election that was planned for 1st March, 2023.

A marathon court hearing attracted about 10 different lawyers engaged in legal battles for seven hours before the Lira Assistant Registrar Salaamu Godfrey Ngobi.

There was a sigh of relief at 6.30 pm on Thursday 29 February when Ngobi dismissed the petition with costs, wondering why the petitioners waited at the last minute to run to the court when all arrangements included expenses to organize the election.

He advised that if the petitioners still have the appetite of challenging the election, they are free to go to the court and lodge another application.

Eng Dr Michael Odongo Okune garnered 1,692 votes representing 91.9% of the 1,831 valid votes cast while his lone competitor Dr Dan Okello walked home with 139 votes (7.5%).

The total number of registered voters was 2,550 but 1,858 voted, which, according to the chairman Electoral Commission Tom Otim, represents 72.8 voter turn up.

Tom Otim, a retired head teacher, described the exercise as very successful, saying it was the most transparent and democratic election he has ever witnessed, amidst threats and intimidation.

Other clan chiefs (owitong) like Robert Ajal, Dr. Richard Nam, Patrick Abal, and Tom Odur Anang, who had shown interests to contest, pulled out at the last minute over unclear reasons.

Lango now waits to see what the civil engineer cam traditional leader will do together with stakeholders to please the ever-complaining residents.