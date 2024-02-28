President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni will tomorrow 29th February, 2024 address the nation on the issue of wealth creation.

According to the Presidential Press Unit (PPU), the Presidential address will start at 8pm and it will be be broadcasted live on all radio and television stations, as well as digital platforms.

“During his address, the President will focus on the crucial topic of wealth creation. He aims to shed light on the challenge faced by many who are well-acquainted with “Wealth Consumption” but lack awareness about Wealth Creation,” PPU said in a statement today.