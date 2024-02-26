President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni on 8th February, 2024 extended financial support to 260 roadside market vendors in Luwero District.

The business booster package was delivered to the market vendors by officials from State House led by Princess Nassolo Pauline, a Private Secretary to the H.E the President on Women Affairs.

The 260 beneficiaries who operate from Balikyejjusa- Checkpoint market in Luwero along Kampala- Gulu Highway, mainly sell fruits especially pineapples, vegetables, among other foodstuffs. Each vendor received Shs. 100,000.

Princess Nassolo informed the vendors about President Museveni’s decision to directly support them financially in order to help them sustain their businesses thereby stabilising their household incomes.

“While recording your names in November last year you informed us that you had not benefited from the Parish Development Model (PDM) and Emyooga. Therefore, H.E the President has decided to support you directly first such that you continue fighting poverty and support your families as you wait for other government programs,” Princess Nassolo noted.

She further urged the vendors not to be carried away by politicians who are fronting their selfish gains but to focus on boosting their household income.

“We are going to ensure that we return so that we also support those who missed out during our first registration,” Princess Nassolo added.

The excited beneficiaries thanked President Museveni for extending direct support to them as ordinary Ugandans.

“Thank you Mzee (President Museveni) for delivering this financial package as promised. When people from the State House came and wrote our names, some of us never thought they would fulfil the promise but we are so happy,” Ms. Atugonza Aisha, a pineapple vendor said.

She advised fellow vendors to put the money into proper use.

Ms. Atugonza however called upon the government to consider constructing more humps on their highway to avoid accidents.

“This road is becoming dangerous due to the overspeeding vehicles especially during the festive season and the campaign period. We need the government to construct humps around here to reduce the accident scare,” Ms. Atugonza added.

On the other hand, another vendor Mr. Ochaya Vicent said; “I thank God that I have received this money which initially I thought was a joke. I’m going to add on my capital and purchase more pineapples and sell.”

Another vendor selling plantain (Ggonja) at Balikyejjusa – Checkpoint market, Ms. Barbra Nakayaga requested the President to construct for them a permanent market.

“We need a market, or something well-constructed for us to operate from whether it rains or shines, we remain not affected,” Ms. Nakayaga said. She expressed gratitude to the government for not forgetting about them.

“As a single mother who is struggling to educate my children, this is a very big boost I didn’t expect, and I am very grateful to the President for blessing me financially. He has put a smile on our faces and I’m going to ensure that Uganda shillings 100,000 multiplies to become one million,” Ms. Nakayaga asserted.

President Museveni has on several occasions supported roadside vendors across the country urging them to desist from politicking and focus on improving their household incomes and livelihoods through engaging in productive activities.