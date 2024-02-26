A solemn atmosphere pervaded Kikandwa Zone, Lungujja Parish, Lubaga Division yesterday following the death of Eng Bbosa, 72, the respected director of Transa Electrical and leader of the Buganda Ndiga Clan. He was shot dead in his car as he headed to his home.

The community’s observance and prompt reaction to this blatant conduct caused the death of one of the assailants and arrest of the other.

Addressing journalists on Monday, police spokesperson Fred Enanga revealed that the three attackers were closely observing every move Eng. Bbosa was making.

Enanga stated that the attackers had purposefully placed themselves in a remote area close to the victim’s home, watching Bbosa as he got closer to the last part that led to his house. That’s when they started shooting at his car, letting up a hail of bullets.

“The attackers quickly sped past the victim’s car, then made a hard U-turn and drove back to confront him. Sadly, Mr. Bbosa passed away from three lethal bullet wounds to the head,” Enanga said.

Amazingly, in the midst of the mayhem, Gladys, Bbosa’s wife, and their housemaid, who were also in the car, managed to escape unscathed.

The brave local Boda boda riders who pursued the escaping attackers despite the danger were further praised by Enanga. Through a bold move, they were able to stop the criminals’ motorcycle, which resulted in the capture of two of the suspects.

The prompt actions of these brave people highlight the community’s fortitude and resolve to maintain law and order in the face of difficulty.

“We thank the community for their vigilance, especially Boda boda for courageously pursuing the assailants. Under danger knowing very well that the assailants were armed. It’s a testament to good community vigilance and commitment to the neighborhood watch which we encouraged in all communities.”

He however urged the community to always desist from killing the suspects because it will always aid nothing to the investigations if the killers are dead too.

“You need to have them subdued and arrested but not torturing them to kill them because when you do that it negatively impacts our leads in terms of investigations, it negatively impacts our ability to establish the motive of the suspects when you kill them and also to establish the perpetrators. Because in some of these murders of high profile people there is always a sufficient plan, the murder plot is effectively hatched so when you eliminate these suspects we fail to get the entire group of perpetrators behind murder plot,” he said.

He added that the available leads police have will lead them to whoever was behind the murder of Eng Bbosa.

Meanwhile, one of the assailants who died has been identified by the police as Enock Sserunkuuma, a native of Lungujja. Additionally, Noah Lujja has been identified as the person who suffered grave injuries as a result of the mob’s intervention. Reports state that Lujja is back to full awareness and being closely monitored by police investigators at Mulago Hospital.