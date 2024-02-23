Today, the President of the Republic of Uganda, H.E. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, also the National Chairman of the National Resistance Movement (NRM), held a meeting with the party’s secretariat leadership at State House, Entebbe.

The party Secretary General, Rt. Hon. Richard Todwong, led the team during the meeting.

They briefed the President on the preparations for the upcoming internal elections within the party.