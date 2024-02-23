Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (Gavi) Uganda, a public–private global health partnership with the goal of increasing access to immunization in poor countries, on Thursday tasked a total of 13 District Local Governments to account for funds disbursed to their districts, before more funds are released for immunization and other Gavi related projects.

The call for Gavi funds accountability was made during a stakeholders’ engagement at Golf Course Hotel in Kampala, which brought together District Chief Finance Officers (CFOs), District Health Officers (DHOs), Ministry of Finance, Health and Gavi officials.

Mr. Jimmy Ameny, Gavi Grants Coordinator said a total of 13 Districts were selected to account for the Gavi funds. He enumerated the Districts to include; Isingiro, Mbarara, Masaka, Mubende, Moroto, Kaboong, Soroti and Karenga among others.

Mr. Ameny said some Districts had not submitted accountability reports to Gavi for the last two years. He cited the example of Mubende, Kaboong, Moroto and Karenga as being examples of Districts that have not submitted accountability reports since 2021.

He mentioned challenges in the Gavi fund to include; inadequate oversight by District leadership and Local Government structures, where value for money disbursed for Gavi projects is not realized.

Rosemary Longeth, Moroto District Senior Accountant, highlighted the inability for their District to account for Gavi funds to include; the sending of money to the District when the financial year is ending. She said District Accounting officers cannot make accountability reports for Gavi money which is not in the District Budget.

Mr. Amolo Moses. Acting Soroti City Health Officer, cited errors made by the Ministry of Finance, where they sent Gavi funds meant for Sironko District to Soroti City Account.

“How do you make accountability for money not meant for your district?” he asked

Mr. Anderson Idhagwe, the Ministry of Finance representative at the meeting labored to explain how to overcome anomalies in the coordination between Ministry of Finance and District entities. He said there should be a harmonized reporting mechanism between Districts and the Ministry of Finance, instead of Districts choosing to be “silent” on matters of accountability.

The Engagement meeting was co-sponsored by PATH and InPact. PATH (formerly known as the Program for Appropriate Technology in Health) is an international, nonprofit global health organization.

InPact is a Ugandan non-profit committed to empowering lives and transforming communities through innovative development solutions.