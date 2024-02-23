The Minister of Defence and Veteran Affairs, Hon. Vincent Bamulangaki Ssempijja, has applauded the Uganda People’s Defence Forces for their efforts in Somalia as part of the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS). He commended them for creating a conducive environment for Somalia’s socio-economic and political transformation while exhibiting the Pan-African spirit.

“The Pan-African spirit that brought us to Somalia has yielded tremendous results. Thank you for persevering and changing the face of Somalia. The discipline and professionalism you have shown have earned UPDF International accolade,” said Hon Ssempijja.

During a courtesy visit to the UPDF (Sector One) headquarters in Mogadishu, Hon. Ssempijja acknowledged the rapid growth of Mogadishu city, Seaport, and Aden Abdulle International Airport traffic as evidence of the UPDF’s hard work and professionalism.

He also commended the President and Commander-in-Chief, H.E. Yoweri Museveni, for his vision and strategic leadership in the fight against the Al-Shabaab at the source, which has helped protect Uganda from attacks.

Regarding the ATMIS drawdown, the Minister revealed that the Commander-in-Chief and the High Command are assessing the way forward and emphasized the need for guaranteed force protection in the mission area.

In his briefing, Brig Gen Anthony Lukwago Mbuusi, the Sector One Commander, highlighted the forces’ achievements and said that they had established a conducive atmosphere for the political processes while ensuring the functionality of the government of Mogadishu. “The annual increase volume of Airport operations presently accommodates over 8,533 international flights, 18,166 domestic flights and 1,686 mission flights, the improvement in infrastructure and social services are a result of our persistent provision of security,” said Brig Gen Mbuusi.

The Minister of Defence and Veteran Affairs has been in Somalia for the last three days conducting meetings with high-level officials of the Federal Government of Somalia.

Hon. Ssempijja was accompanied by Brig Gen Francis Chemo Uganda’s Defence Advisor to Somalia, Brig Gen David Gonyi, the Chief of Staff-Air Forces, Col Julius Mbaine, and Col Moses Wandera among others.