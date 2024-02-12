The Ministry of Internal Affairs spokesperson, Simon Mundeyi, has announced that Ugandans arriving have the option to utilise the self-clearance gates at Entebbe International Airport. However, there is widespread apprehension among many regarding the use of such technology.

During a press briefing held at Police Headquarters in Naguru, Mundeyi emphasized that the E-gates designed for the self-clearance of Ugandans are now operational and functioning effectively. He stressed the convenience of these gates, eliminating the need for queuing and waiting to be processed by immigration officers.

Mundeyi highlighted the advanced technology integrated into the E-gate machines, tailored specifically to expedite the clearance process for Ugandans possessing E-passports. He encouraged Ugandans to adopt this technology, citing its efficiency in saving time and minimizing errors.

“Ugandans, you no longer need to spend time at the immigration point. Simply scan your passport at the E-gate machines; the procedures are straightforward, thanks to the convenience of having an E-passport. It’s regrettable that many Ugandans are unaware of this infrastructure at Entebbe Airport,” he remarked.

He emphasized that the E-gates are exclusively for Ugandans arriving in Uganda, with the condition being that one must possess a new electronic passport. This passport contains a chip housing all the holder’s personal data, which is read by the machines. Additionally, the holder will be required to provide fingerprints and undergo facial scanning for authentication and verification of the data on the passport chip.

“This system is fully operational, yet many Ugandans hesitate to use it despite its time-saving benefits. It seems Ugandans prefer interacting with people rather than machines, but these machines are available at multiple points, often left unused as people queue at immigration officer points. It’s essential to emphasize that this system was specifically designed for Ugandan citizens,” he emphasized.

Passport issuing statistics

Mundeyi provided detailed statistics, stating that as of last week, the passport office had issued a total of 1,346,560 passports since the introduction of the Electronic Passport in 2018, including both paper-based and Polycarbonate passports. This figure indicates that out of Uganda’s population of 45 million, only approximately 1.3 million Ugandans possess passports.

He explained that the relatively low number of passport holders could be attributed to the fact that many Ugandans only apply for passports when they have a specific reason, such as travel or employment abroad. Despite significant government investment in passport technology, the anticipated surge in passport applications has not materialized, leading to a reduction in the number of applicants.

Previously, the passport office used to issue over 3,000 passports per day during and after COVID-19 pandemic. But currently the number of passport applicants has drastically declined to less than 1,000 applicants daily. Consequently, applicants for express passports now receive appointments in less than 30 minutes, with issuance within two days, while ordinary passports are processed within 10 days.