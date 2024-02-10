Uganda Development Bank (UDB), the country’s national Development Finance Institution, has today handed over assorted furniture worth UGX45 million to the National Leadership Institute (NALI) as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility.

The donation comprises a consignment of library desks, computer laboratory chairs, attendant and reception desks, library chairs, and visitor waiting chairs.

The National Leadership Institute Kyankwanzi has a long history of providing ideological direction to Ugandans to enable them to regain their patriotic power, freedom, and independence. The Institute has a library and computer laboratory; however, both facilities have been inadequately used because they were not furnished.

“At UDB, we believe in contributing to the all-round development of society. NALI is a center of knowledge and excellence engaged in extensive research for development. The two components require a fully functional and equipped library and computer laboratory services for effective operation,” Patricia Ojangole, the Managing Director of UDB said during the handover that was held in Kyankwanzi.

“It is, therefore, an honor to respond to this special cause and appeal by the management of NALI. As a bank, we believe that education remains a key driver supporting positive socio-economic development in our communities and as such, we are proud to support NALI by ensuring that the institute has the right facilities for learning.”

The Director NALI, Brig. General Charles Kisembo appreciated UDB for responding to their need confirming that the gesture further signifies the Bank’s commitment toward transforming Uganda. He further lauded the Bank for prioritizing leadership training and ensuring that all staff participate.

“I thank UDB for extending support to this institution. NALI hosts over 7,000 trainees every year. However, we have been previously challenged as our students and the men in uniform would have to sit on the floor while doing their research or leisure reading. This comfort, I believe, will greatly enhance the quality of learning and improve efficiency among the facilitators,” he said.

“The training at NALI is designed to build patriotism for the country, as well as an avenue to mentor resilient leaders who will support the country towards achieving growth through the stewardship of the various individuals or organizations that hold positions of influence within public service.”

In her concluding remarks, Ojangole appreciated the management and the entire team at NALI for their dedication. “With the ideological orientation and knowledge shared, I am confident that you have planted a patriotism seed that will henceforth go a long way in enabling the government to stimulate its social economic transformation goal.