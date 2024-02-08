In a dazzling display of diplomatic grandeur, IGAD lawmakers have converged upon the picturesque Lake Victoria Granada Hotel in Entebbe, Uganda, transforming the venue into a nerve center for the crusade against the rising tide of violent extremism.

With a mandate to mitigate the impact of this ominous force, particularly on the vulnerable echelons of society – women and children, these legislative luminaries from the Defense and Security Committees of IGAD’s member states embark on a Herculean task.

The venerable Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu, IGAD’s Executive Secretary, delivers a fervent call to arms, urging the lawmakers to allocate resources of paramount significance.

His impassioned plea resonates through the hallowed halls of the conference venue, painting violent extremism as a transnational Hydra, threatening not only the regional stability of the IGAD alliance but the very foundations of global peace and development.

The torchbearer of IGAD’s counter-terrorism efforts, Dr. Simon Nyambura, Director of IGAD Center of Excellence for Preventing and Countering Violent Extremism (ICEPCVE), steps into the spotlight as the harbinger of Dr. Gebeyehu’s message.

In a carefully orchestrated delivery at the regional legislators’ meeting, held on a Wednesday no less, he underscores the critical importance of the resources being sought, emphasizing the urgency in enhancing peace and security.

The grandiloquent opening ceremony witnesses the charismatic Thomas Tayebwa, Deputy Speaker of the Ugandan Parliament, taking the stage with the gravitas befitting a statesman.

His rallying cry echoes through the audience, imploring his fellow legislators to stand as unwavering sentinels guarding the well-being of women and children. Tayebwa unveils Uganda’s comprehensive strategy on Preventing and Countering Violent Extremism, a document shrouded in anticipation since its inception in 2021, now poised to be a pivotal weapon in the nation’s arsenal.

As the legislators immerse themselves in crafting measures, the scars of recent battles linger. The haunting specter of June 2023, where Uganda bore the brunt of deadly attacks by suspected Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) and Al-Shaabab militants, casts a solemn shadow over the proceedings.

The brutal toll of 41 students at Lhubirira Secondary School in Kasese District and 54 soldiers of the Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF) in Bulo Marer, Lower Shabelle, Somalia, serves as a stark reminder of the urgency in the legislators’ mission.

In the crucible of legislative fervor, the historical volatility of the IGAD region unfolds like a dramatic tableau. Civil wars, conflicts, and insurgencies form a chaotic backdrop, providing fertile ground for radical terrorists. Criminal networks and sparsely populated spaces become the unholy sanctuaries where extremist ideologies are nurtured, and young minds are enlisted into the ranks of chaos.

Against this tumultuous backdrop, the lawmakers forge common legislation, symbolizing a united front in their determination to eradicate extremism.

The battle lines are drawn in the sand, signifying not just a legislative endeavor but a collective resolve to safeguard the future of the IGAD region. The stakes are nothing short of the sustainable development and shared prosperity that Deputy Speaker Tayebwa passionately declares hinge on reducing the threat posed by violent extremists.

The narrative unfolds against the backdrop of a foreboding 2022 report by the African Union, unveiling the alarming spread of terrorism and violent extremism across the continent.

In this heightened atmosphere of urgency, the IGAD lawmakers stand as the vanguard in a larger war for Africa’s future. Founded in 1986, IGAD, an umbrella for eight member states namely; Djibouti, Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Uganda, and Eritrea has been seeking harmonized regional instruments to prevent and counter violent extremism Since 2016.

The world watches as these legislative crusaders navigate the intricacies of diplomacy and legislation, armed with unwavering determination, in a quest to safeguard the sanctity of their nations and the shared prosperity of the IGAD alliance.