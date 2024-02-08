KAMPALA – Mrs. Aisha Muhammad Isa, a Saudi Arabian citizen where Josephine Agadi who committed suicide worked as a housemaid has spoken out, denying any contractual violations made against the deceased.

Agadi died at Paliisa Hospital last week after an attempted suicide at their home in Paliisa District.

Available details indicate that Agadi had been in Saudi Arabia since April 30, 2022, on a two-year contract.

She had worked as a housemaid at Mrs. Muhammad’s home in Saudi Arabia for 21 months before she requested to have her contract terminated and return to Uganda prematurely at the end of January 2024.

Mrs. Muhammad says that Agadi requested for termination of the contract and requested to be returned to Uganda but provided no reasons for the termination. Other sources say Agadi had initially complained of stress.

As per contract terms, Mrs. Muhammed says that she booked her a ticket to Entebbe International Airport in Uganda at the end of January, a copy of which this website has seen.

This website has, however, learnt that throughout her contract, Agadi was twice returned to the recruiting agency offices for counselling after misunderstandings with the employer over working terms.

“She failed to cooperate with madam as well as one of the daughters in the house,” written details on one of the complaints handling forms provided by the recruiting firm in Saudi Arabia show.

During the seventh month of her contract, Agadi had reported to the recruiting firm that her boss was “not appreciative, rude and tough.”

On investigating the matter, the firm found out that Agadi was a good worker but had little interest in dealing with elderly persons like her boss.

On that occasion, her employer requested the recruiting agency to guide Josephine before she continued with her contract. Details show this matter was handled and Josephine continued to work for a further 14 months on her contract.

Agadi didn’t report any physical violence incident against her, as per the complaint handling forms. This version has been corroborated by her father.

“She never complained of any physical abuse at the hands of her employer and she often sent us money,” her father, Mr. Simon Opio said on Wednesday.

Other misunderstandings between Agadi and her employer came up but were successfully mediated by the recruiting agency, according to forms seen by this website.

“Throughout her contract, the complaints that were received from her were all handled, and among them are the two when she was brought to the office [for counselling,” the firm told this website on Wednesday, January 7.

It added: “The ones that were received online were all handled still via phone calls with audio recordings available”.

Regarding her salary, the firm also provided payment slips confirming that Agadi’s salary had been cleared by the employer for all 21 months.

“We therefore have no clue on whether her sponsor has any contractual violation made on the candidate during her stay in Saudi Arabia and that can be referred to the complaint forms attached,” the recruiting firm said.

Arrival

Travel details indicate that Agadi arrived safely at Entebbe International Airport, Uganda on January 30. This development has since been confirmed by airport authorities.

It is not immediately clear how Agadi traveled from Entebbe Airport to Ntinda Police Station. However, her father, Mr. Opio told this website that he received a distressed call from Police to go and receive his daughter.

“I told them that I was far in Paliisa District but I have some daughters in Kampala and I called them to go and pick her up,” Mr. Opio said.

“She was not well,” he said, adding: “After receiving her, we decided to take her to church for prayers, and after they brought her home [in Paliisa District]”.

Agadi passed on the following day after she was rushed to hospital following an attempted suicide using her sweater,” her father said.

Ntinda Police Station confirmed receiving Agadi on January 30th from an unidentified boda boda person who took her there with her luggage.