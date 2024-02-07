President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni yesterday 6th February 2024 welcomed America’s Emmy Award-winning producer, Mr. Peter Greenberg to Uganda to film an upcoming documentary project aimed at promoting the country’s vibrant tourism industry.

President Museveni welcomed Mr. Greenberg during an interview held at State Lodge- Nakasero which was aimed at exploring Uganda’s Unique charms to inspire his upcoming movie.

Mr. Greenberg is also a travel editor for CBS News.

The documentary “Hidden Uganda” is estimated to reach about 110 million viewers internationally when it airs later this year.

During the engagement, President Museveni expressed gratitude towards Mr. Greenberg for his visit and emphasised Uganda’s beauty.

Highlighting Uganda’s exceptional geographical features, the President underscored the country’s position on the equator coupled with diverse altitudes, creating a rich tapestry of flora and fauna found nowhere else on earth.

He also highlighted Uganda’s unique conservation, pointing out the many national parks and game reserves.

“A number of countries are on the Equator, but the uniqueness of Uganda is that while we are at the equator, we also have a high altitude, the lowest part of Uganda in the Rift valley is about 600 metres above sea level and the highest part is 5000 metres above sea level, that is how you end up with permanent snow on the Equator. This combination of latitude and altitude gives us flora and fauna which is really unique,” he said.

He also stressed the importance of indigenous agriculture in driving economic growth and sustainability.

President Museveni highlighted the misconceptions surrounding Africa’s potential and Uganda’s capacity for growth.

Emphasizing Uganda’s stability over the past three decades, President Museveni expressed pride in the nation’s abundant resources and capabilities.

“We have almost everything here,” he stated.

In response, Mr. Greenberg expressed gratitude for the opportunity to film a documentary about Uganda, praising the country’s untapped potential for cinematic exploration.

He commended the efforts of Ms. Diana Museveni Kyaremera in ensuring that their production trip has been a success.

Mr. Greenberg also noted that the collaborative endeavour between his film and the country promises to showcase Uganda’s natural wonders and cultural richness to a global audience, further cementing its status as a premier tourist destination.

In attendance was Ms. Diana Museveni Kyaremera and Ms. Deborah Pratt, a renowned American director and writer.