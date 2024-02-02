In a significant development, President Yoweri Museveni is set to inaugurate the long-awaited Judiciary Twin-Tower on 9th this month.

The twin-tower project, a testament to architectural prowess and efficient management, has been overseen by Permanent Secretary Pius Bigirimana, who successfully led its completion within a record time of four years.

Notably, this remarkable achievement includes overcoming the challenges posed by a two-year-long global pandemic that had severe economic implications.

The Judiciary Twin-Tower project has been a cornerstone in the government’s commitment to modernizing infrastructure and providing a conducive environment for the judicial system. With a vision for an advanced and efficient judiciary, the twin-tower complex is poised to become a symbol of progress and innovation and will house two major Courts; Supreme and Appellate.

Supervised by Permanent Secretary and Secretary to the Judiciary Pius Bigirimana, since its inception to completion, the twin-tower stands out not just for its imposing structure but for the extraordinary facilities housed within.

This twin-tower complex boasts extraordinary amenities that go beyond the conventional expectations of a judicial building.

The inclusion of a fully-equipped gym, massage rooms, a conference center, and a dedicated kids’ corner for breastfeeding mothers reflects a forward-thinking approach to creating a conducive and supportive environment for all stakeholders.

One of the most remarkable features is the state-of-the-art office for the Chief Justice, providing a dignified and efficient workspace. Additionally, a restaurant exclusively for judges adds a touch of sophistication, emphasizing the importance of providing a comfortable and functional workplace for the judiciary.

Despite the inclusion of such luxurious amenities, the construction project managed to save a remarkable shs 16 billion.

Furthermore, the completion of this facility will result in an annual saving of shs 6 billion that was previously spent on renting spaces for the Supreme Court and the Court of Appeal.

Bigirmana’s adept leadership played a pivotal role in the successful and timely completion of the project.

Despite facing the unprecedented challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, which significantly impacted the economy for two years, Bigirimana’ strategic planning and efficient supervision ensured that the construction stayed on course.