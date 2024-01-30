In a tale that could rival any epic journey, Brian Namanya, the visionary founder of Tubayo, has taken East Africa by storm with his revolutionary tourism app.

Embarking on a quest to unlock the hidden gems of East Africa, Namanya’s Tubayo is not just an online marketplace for accommodations and experiences; it is a cultural phenomenon, a testament to the power of innovation and determination.

The genesis of Tubayo unfolded in Nairobi, Kenya, during Namanya’s 2019 expedition. Faced with the dilemma of exploring the city without breaking the bank, Namanya, undeterred, hatched the idea for Tubayo, envisioning a platform where travelers could connect with locals for authentic experiences. And so, Tubayo, meaning “we are everywhere” in the local language, was born.

Fueling this audacious venture was Namanya’s ingenious use of social media. Tubayo burst onto the scene on Instagram, showcasing Uganda’s splendor and offering travel experiences.

“All it required was the development of software. It served as a feasible entry point for a young entrepreneur like myself since it didn’t demand a substantial capital investment,” explains Namanya.

Initially met with indifference, Namanya, undeterred, rallied his Instagram followers and leveraged word of mouth until Tubayo became a sensation.

In a plot twist worthy of a blockbuster, Mastercard recognized Namanya’s unwavering commitment, bestowing upon him a $15,000 grant. This windfall catapulted Tubayo from a social media presence to a full-fledged app in 2020, boasting a user base of 77,000 avid explorers.

Tubayo’s allure lies not only in its digital prowess but in its commitment to inclusivity. Users can pay in local currencies or through popular money apps, a game-changer that resonates with the local community and sets Tubayo apart from its global counterparts.

However, no odyssey is without its challenges. Critics argue that the platform’s 12% commission is higher than advertised, with hosts like Collins Mbulakyalo claiming a 20% fee. Yet, Mbulakyalo remains steadfast, attesting to Tubayo’s local charm and lucrative business opportunities.

Tubayo’s impact reverberates beyond virtual borders. Solomon Semukete, a national archery team player turned Tubayo host, attests to the platform’s success, pulling in clients and revenue.

The accolades piled on with Tubayo being named the Best Startup of 2022 and the 2023 Tech Influencer of the Year.

Not content with conquering the local scene, Namanya envisions Tubayo as a global player. With dreams as vast as the Nile itself, Namanya advocates for African communities and governments to invest in tourism, turning the continent into a global travel hub.

“We’re gunning to dominate the local market, grab the lion’s share, then seamlessly roll into the regional scene using the same winning strategy. After conquering the continent, our next move? Global domination, baby!” declares Namanya with the swagger of a true visionary.

As Tubayo continues to flourish, hosting market days and creating job opportunities, its journey is far from over. The challenges may be mighty, but Namanya’s vision for Tubayo transcends boundaries. From local sensation to global powerhouse, Tubayo’s odyssey is an inspiration to dreamers and doers alike.