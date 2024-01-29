On the occasion of the 38th Liberation Day celebration in Uganda, the country stands at a crossroads. Recent revelations in the Auditor General’s report on January 28th, 2024 have shed light on the dire state of unemployment and corruption within the nation. Despite the strides made by the National Resistance Movement (NRM) government, a significant portion of Uganda’s youth still feel marginalized, trapped in poverty, and excluded from the benefits of development. I wish to explore challenges faced by the majority of youths in Uganda and calls for their inclusion in decision-making processes and service delivery.

Look at the skyrocketing unemployment Crisis and Corruption Figures;

The Auditor General’s report revealed staggering figures of 600,000 vacant jobs across various sectors and agencies. Additionally, an alarming 53 billion Ugandan shillings were paid to ghost workers – individuals who are either deceased, retired, non-existent, or resigned. Such inefficiencies caused by corruption hinder the effective delivery of services in Uganda. To illustrate the gravity of the situation, statistical data on the unemployment rate and corruption figures should be included.

During a press conference held at Makerere University Guest House on January 26th, 2024, youth leaders under the NRM Youth Cadres Association voiced their concerns about the government’s failure to uplift the majority of Ugandan youth. They criticized the NRM government for favoring a few well-to-do families while leaving the majority vulnerable to poverty, unemployment, and discrimination. The youth leaders emphasized that President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni’s vision of transforming the country into a middle-income nation has been hindered by corruption, which is allegedly protected by senior cadres.

In response to the prevailing challenges, the NRM Youth Cadres have taken matters into their own hands. They have launched a Youth Sacco to unite young people from all regions, providing financial support and protection against exploitative money lenders. Furthermore, they have acquired two acres of land in Kakiri, Wakiso, and established two main offices in Kampala at Lumumba Avenue. These initiatives aim to elevate the entrepreneurial projects of the youth and empower them to take control of their future.

The NRM Youth Cadres, representing the aspirations of many young Ugandans, seek meaningful participation in national decision-making processes. They appeal to key figures such as Secretary-General Rt. Hon Richard Todwong, Office of the National Chairperson (ONC) boss Hajjat Hadijjah Namyalo , and Hon. Milly Balanda from the President’s office to support their endeavors and prioritize youth empowerment. The youth implore the government to break free from the shackles of corruption and ensure that their generation finds its rightful place in Uganda’s development journey.

In a nutshell, as Uganda commemorates the 38th Liberation Day, it is crucial to reflect on the challenges faced by the majority of Ugandan youth. The Auditor General’s report highlights the urgent need for job creation and the elimination of corruption to enhance service delivery. The NRM Youth Cadres’ initiatives demonstrate their determination to break free from the clutches of poverty and exploitation. It is time for the government to recognize the potential of the youth, include them in national deliberations, and foster an environment conducive to their socioeconomic transformation. Only through collective efforts and genuine reforms can Uganda truly achieve its aspirations of equitable development and prosperity for all.

By Cadre Akansasira Junior,

PRO/ COMMUNICATIONS, NRM YOUTH CADRES ASSOCIATION,

vj.akansasira@gmail.com

0785499836 / 0702969211