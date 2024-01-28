Sylvia Mulomi, the Human Capital Director of Absa Bank Uganda, delved deep into the intricacies of organizational culture and its profound impact on the success of a workplace.

This was in a thought-provoking session during the HR Community Appreciation breakfast meeting, at Sheraton Hotel on Friday.

The event, meticulously organized by Motivation Hub Limited, aimed to provide HR practitioners with detailed insights into the dynamics of cultivating a culture that not only fosters a positive work environment but also propels the company towards higher revenues.

Mulomi opened her discourse by underlining the empirical evidence supporting the notion that a robust organizational culture can confer a significant competitive advantage.

She elucidated how elevated levels of employee and customer engagement, coupled with unwavering loyalty, form the bedrock of higher growth and profits for a company.

“At Absa Bank Uganda, post-COVID-19, we made a strategic decision to close the gap between our institution and those we serve. Our commitment to unraveling the true beliefs and work ethic of our employees has yielded tangible results, with individuals testifying positively about our organizational ethos,” Mulomi stated, exuding confidence in the transformative power of a purpose-driven culture.

Organizational culture, Mulomi continued, is a multifaceted construct, encompassing an array of values, beliefs, attitudes, systems, and rules that intricately influence employee behavior.

Drawing on the insightful iceberg model by Edward T. Hall, she emphasized the imperative for organizations to delve into the invisible facets such as employee needs and company management to effectively shape their cultural fabric.

Pepe Minambo, the astute Managing Partner of Motivation Hub Limited, resonated with Mulomi’s sentiments, dubbing organizational culture as the elusive X factor shaping the very operations of any company.

Solomy Nasejje Luyombo, the discerning General Manager of Human Resource at Centenary Bank, added granularity to the discussion, stressing the need for a personalized culture with a meticulously crafted scorecard for all employees.

“If you possess a culture that lacks measurability, it runs the risk of fading into oblivion. Organizational culture is undeniably impactful, but this impact must be purposeful; company executives must ardently take the mantle,” Luyombo asserted with conviction.

She disclosed their practice of self-assessment, highlighting the significance of consistently attaining a predetermined level on the organizational culture scorecard.

Irene Nayera, the sagacious Human Resource Director at Hima Cement, brought the discourse to a comprehensive conclusion, emphasizing the strategic role of HR practitioners as indispensable partners in realizing organizational aspirations.

The event, characterized by meticulous attention to detail, served as a vivid reminder that a purposeful, measurable organizational culture stands as the linchpin for sustained success, influencing employee retention, customer satisfaction, and overall growth.