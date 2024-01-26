In a theatrical plea echoing through the hallowed halls of Parliament, Joel Ssenyonyi, the flamboyant Leader of Opposition in Parliament, orchestrated a diplomatic drama.

He implored the European Union (EU) Ambassadors to wield their influence against the perceived tyranny of the Ugandan government.

Ssenyonyi, who recently assumed the opposition mantle from Mathias Mpuuga, staged a diplomatic showdown during an exclusive tête-à-tête with EU Ambassadors, led by the indomitable Jan Sadek.

The charismatic opposition leader painted a vivid tapestry of woes, alleging that over 18 ardent supporters mysteriously vanished into the shadows after the tumultuous 2021 general elections.

With an air of theatricality, Ssenyonyi urged the EU envoys to be the beacons of justice, demanding a swift trial for political prisoners, predominantly hailing from his National Unity Platform (NUP) party.

The political spectacle unfolded against the backdrop of scores languishing in prisons, their fate hanging precariously without the scales of justice tipping in their favor.

Pointing fingers with theatrical flair, Ssenyonyi accused the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) government of rampant human rights violations, corruption, and misrule.

In a call for EU intervention, he implored them to harness their influence and scrutinize the government, unleashing a powerful crusade against the perceived injustices.

As the opposition leader weaved his narrative, a chorus of EU ambassadors, including Hugues Chantry of Belgium and Maria Hakansson of Sweden, listened attentively to this political opera.

Sadek, the EU Head of Delegation, assured that human rights abuses, the plight of missing persons, and even the controversial anti-gay legislation were integral parts of their ongoing dialogue with the Ugandan government.

In a diplomatic twist, Sadek emphasized that the EU’s cooperation did not waver in the face of corruption, hinting at a watchful eye and a mechanism to address such indiscretions.

Challenging the opposition to lay bare their priorities for the upcoming 2026 general polls, Sadek added a touch of skepticism to the theatrical affair. Amidst the political theatrics, the EU, a financial juggernaut, showcased its extensive investments in Uganda, financing a whopping 115 projects worth a staggering Euros 896 million.

The delicate dance of diplomacy reached its crescendo as trade statistics revealed a financial tango between Uganda and the EU, marking an unprecedented balance with Euros 750 million flowing from Europe and Euros 800 million being exported by Uganda.

In this geopolitical stage play, Ssenyonyi sought not only justice but an alliance with EU crusaders, challenging the status quo and demanding accountability in the grand theater of Ugandan politics.