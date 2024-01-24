President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni will tomorrow Thursday address Ugandans ahead of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) Liberation Day celebrations.

Running under the theme: “Building a Country we all cherish”, the Victory Day celebrations will be held in Jinja City at St. John SSS Wakitaka Play Grounds in Jinja Northern Division on Friday 26th January,2024.

According to the Presidential Press Unit (PPU), the address will take place at 8pm and it will be aired on all major television and radio stations, as well as online platforms.

“His Excellency Gen. (Rtd). Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, President of the Republic of Uganda and Commander-In-Chief of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) will deliver his message on the occasion of the NRM Liberation Day, as the nation celebrates 38 years since liberation,” PPU said in a statement dated 24th January, 2024.