In a last-minute twist, Makerere University finds itself in a dilemma as the search for a new Chancellor remains inconclusive just a week before the much-anticipated 74th graduation ceremony, initially scheduled from January 22 to 26, 2024.

The previous Chancellor, Professor Ezra Suruma, completed his term in December 2023, leaving the university to initiate the search for a suitable replacement.

The call for nominations, issued by Simon Kizito on behalf of University Secretary Yusuf Kiranda, went out on December 1, 2023, with the deadline for applications set on January 11, 2024.

However, as the clock ticks down to the graduation ceremony, the selection process has yet to yield results, raising concerns among the university community.

According to the Universities and Other Tertiary Institutions Act 2001, the Chancellor’s responsibilities are significant, making the appointment crucial for the smooth functioning of the ceremony.

Referring to the Act, the law dictates that in the absence of a Chancellor, the Vice-Chancellor assumes the role. In response to this uncertainty, Vice-Chancellor Professor Barnabas Nawangwe assured the University’s commitment to completing the Chancellor selection process in time for the graduation.

More than 12,000 students are expected to attend the one-week-long ceremony at Makerere University Freedom Square, where 120 students are set to be awarded Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) degrees, marking an increase from the previous graduation.

Nawangwe expressed excitement about this development and reiterated plans to ensure transcripts are ready for the event.

In a notable change from past practices, an internal memo shared by Academic Registrar Professor Buyinza Mukadasi revealed plans to issue transcripts daily during the graduation ceremonies.

This aims to avoid delays experienced during the 73rd graduation ceremony, attributed to difficulties in obtaining necessary materials.

In a surprising turn of events, the university management, led by Vice-Chancellor Prof. Barnabas Nawangwe, announced the rescheduling of the graduation ceremony in response to concerns raised by various colleges and stakeholders. The ceremony will now commence on Monday, January 29, 2024, and conclude on February 2, 2024.

Nawangwe, as chairperson of the senate, explained that the adjustments were made after consultations with key stakeholders. The move is seen as an effort to ensure the readiness of the university and allow students additional time to clear outstanding fees.

As Makerere University navigates the Chancellor vacancy crisis, the spotlight remains on whether the selection process can be expedited to guarantee a seamless and prestigious 74th graduation ceremony.