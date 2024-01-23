The Presidential Advisory Committee on Exports and Industrial Development (PACEID) in conjunction with the Department of Industrial Training (DIT) at the Ministry of Education and Sports has finalized arrangements to graduate 2031 people in various fields from the four districts of Greater Mukono.

The graduands finished their modular transcript in a variety of fields, including hair styling, piggery, motor vehicle maintenance, tailoring, rabbit husbandry, coffee and poultry farming, bricklaying, renewable energy, soap production, juice processing, leather design, motorcycle maintenance, bookbinding, and photography.

In collaboration with the ground mobilisers under the umbrellas of the National Fellowship of Pentecostal Churches, Love Peace, and Unity together with Greater Mukono Interfaith Forum, the organisers have prepared the graduation venue at Mukono Boarding Primary School located at Mukono Central Division in Mukono Municipality.

On Tuesday, January 23, 2024, all graduands shall be taken through a briefing session at Mt. Lebanon Christian Centre Church and thereafter receive their gowns. On Thursday, January 25, 2024, the graduation will commence with business engagement comprising business people and leaders at Mt. Lebanon Christian Centre Church. It will run from 8 am to 10 am and shall be presided over by the Senior Presidential Advisor on Special Duties Odrek Rwabogo. After the business engagement, the entire team shall proceed to the graduation ground.

“I advise all the graduands to avoid carrying heavy bags and materials that are likely to create security suspicion on the graduation day. On behalf of the people of Mukono, we remain grateful to Odrek Rwabogo for initiating the program aimed at reducing poverty in the country.” Samuel Lwandasa, the Chief Mobiliser, advised the graduands.

Mukono Deputy Resident District Commissioner Mike Ssegawa who has been monitoring this program is grateful to Odrek Lwabogo for initiating PACEID as well as the moblisation team in Mukono.

“I thank Bishop Lwandasa and other religious leaders who have worked tirelessly to mobilise for this skills assessment and certification program. Skills +Hard work+Opportunity= sustainable wealth creation. For the over 2000 graduands, congratulations. I call upon more youth to embrace the DIT government program to gain more confidence and advantage in the competitive job market.” Ssegawa emphasized.

The program’s goal is to train and certify the labor force to guarantee that the industries have completely skilled labor. Many Ugandans have abilities and skills but the majority are uncertified. The initiative targets to promote employable skills among Ugandans, promote products, and look for markets.