In a poignant moment of collective grief, Uganda mourns the passing of Dokolo Woman lawmaker Cecilia Ogwal, a figure whose departure has left an indelible mark on the nation.

The profound sorrow expressed by Ugandans is not merely an acknowledgment of loss but a tribute to a life lived with righteousness and virtue. As the nation comes together in remembrance, Speaker Anita Among highlighted Cecilia Ogwal’s life as a shining example for all, urging fellow citizens especially politicians to emulate the noble qualities she embodied.

Ogwal’s death has brought back the original societal fabric Ugandans had especially in times of death. The demise of Cecilia Ogwal stands in stark contrast as the public refrains from jubilation. While recent events have witnessed an unusual response to political departures, the muted reaction to Ogwal’s death underscores a unique and respected legacy the iron lady has left.

Cecilia Ogwal—a leader whose departure prompts introspection and solemn remembrance, defying the prevailing trend of celebratory sentiments.

While speaking during the remembering the late hon. Cecilia Atim Ogwal in Parliament, the Speaker first thanked the public for the outpouring of tributes, saying that Ogwal’s death has manifested a true spirit of goodness and it is an indication that the deceased lived a righteous life which should be emulated by all of us.

The Bukedea Woman Member of Parliament described late as an accomplished Member of Parliament who put her country first in all her deeds.

“We need to serve humanity with dignity, respect, equality and these are the attributes that Ogwal had in her life. Ogwal was a true Christian, she believed in prayer, when she would come to you that let us pray for one minute, she would pray for 30 minutes. She always put God first in whatever she did,” she said.

In expressing her deep regard for Cecilia Ogwal, Speaker Among eloquently characterized her as an unwavering advocate for justice and fairness within society. Her commitment to a just and equitable social framework, one that benefits every citizen, established her as a stalwart figure. The Speaker’s poignant words reflect the sentiment that Ogwal’s departure leaves an irreplaceable void within the parliamentary community.

The Speaker emphasized Ogwal’s unique role as an icon, stressing that her absence will be keenly felt by the entire House. Describing her as a beacon of balance and reasoned discourse, she reminisced about the times when she sought to foster a fair and comprehensive debate. Ogwal, positioned on her left, symbolized a source of wisdom and impartiality, providing a perspective untainted by partisan politics.

“When I would like to have a balanced debate, I would just look on my left…” she said.

The Speaker’s rhetorical reflection on the future, wondering who could fill the void on his left, speaks to the challenge of finding someone capable of stepping into Ogwal’s shoes. Her distinctive ability to transcend political considerations and focus on the betterment of the nation made her an invaluable contributor to discussions within the House.

“.. , and I am wondering, how will I be looking on my left? Who is that person that can always come and will not talk politics but would talk for this country?” She asked.

Speaker Among’s words capture a deep sense of loss, not only for the political arena but for the nation as a whole, as it grapples with the absence of a figure who spoke passionately and sincerely for the collective interests of the country.