In a startling revelation, four officers from the Kabalagala Police Division have been implicated in a meticulously planned scheme to defraud USD30,000 Kenyan businessman Muhammad Olad Abdirahman.

The shocking incident unfolded as the four Detective Constables; Phiona Among, Isaac Angula, Shafik Baluku and Bernard Galenda conned and robbed Abdirahman of a staggering Shs114 million.

During a press briefing on Monday held at Police Headquarters in Naguru, Fred Enanga spokesperson of Police disclosed that the four officers had received a tip about Muhammad Olad Abdirahman’s financial dealings from a local hotel management.

The revelation unfolded when Abdirahman sought guidance on currency exchange, expressing his intention to purchase a business car during his visit to Uganda. The hotel staff, allegedly complicit in the scheme, provided the officers with crucial information, setting the stage for the subsequent con and robbery of Shs114 million from the unsuspecting Kenyan businessman.

According to Enanga, the investigation has revealed a detailed account of the events that transpired on January 17, 2024. On that day, Muhammad Olad Abdirahman checked into the Royal View Hotel in Buziga seeking accommodation.

During his stay, Abdirahman approached the hotel manager, engaging him and a gentleman named Okello in a conversation about obtaining the best exchange rate for his USD30,000. Unbeknownst to Abdirahman, the hotel manager and Okello colluded to tip off DC Among from Kabalagala Police Division, who, in turn, informed his colleagues about the lucrative opportunity.

The implicated officers swiftly descended upon the hotel, orchestrating a conspiracy with Okello, who posed as a foreign exchange broker. The hotel manager, complicit in the plot, betrayed the trust of the clients. The unsuspecting victims were forcibly bundled into a car and transported to a secluded area behind Kabalagala Police Station. There, the rogue officers robbed Abdirahman of the entire USD30,000 before hastily making their escape.

Fortunately, information about the heinous act reached the leadership of the Police at Kampala Metropolitan. Prompt action was taken, resulting in the apprehension of the four officers.

A thorough search of their residences was conducted, leading to the recovery of a portion of the stolen dollars, which were subsequently exhibited as evidence. This timely intervention not only exposed the corruption within the ranks but also highlighted the vigilance of the higher authorities in upholding the integrity of the police force.

It is reported that Okello, the individual who played a pivotal role in the fraudulent scheme, and the hotel manager remain at large. Their current whereabouts are unknown, adding a layer of complexity to the ongoing investigation. Enanga urged that the police intensify efforts to locate and apprehend Okello and the manager, considering them fugitives in connection with the orchestrated con and robbery of Muhammad Olad Abdirahman.

“This constitutes a criminal conspiracy, and the implicated officers will face severe consequences. The four police officers have been brought before the disciplinary court on charges of discreditable conduct, an offense that carries potential dismissal from the force. Following the disciplinary proceedings, they will be further charged with aggravated robbery,” said Enanga.

However, this audacious act of betrayal has brought to light a troubling breach of trust within the law enforcement ranks, leaving both local and international communities astounded by the brazen actions of those sworn to uphold justice.