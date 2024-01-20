A brutal attack early Friday morning in Rukungiri, Uganda, left a security guard injured and his firearm stolen, raising concerns about safety and a curious detail adding to the mystery.

Erigio Mugyenyi, 59, a guard with Millennium Security Company Ltd., was reportedly ambushed around 1:00 AM while protecting Bwangu Investment Mukwano Depot within Rukungiri municipality. The assailants, wielding a large stone, struck Mugyenyi on the head repeatedly, knocking him unconscious and snatching his pump-action gun (UG PSO 07318-03821) with one round of ammunition.

Dazed and bloodied, Mugyenyi regained consciousness and stumbled onto the road, where he was found by a colleague, Besima Pancrasio. Pancrasio rushed him to Case Clinic for first aid, but the stolen gun remained elusive. He immediately informed their supervisor and reported the incident to the Rukungiri Central Police Station (CPS).

Police secured the scene, documented evidence, and recorded statements. Notably, Mugyenyi, despite receiving medical attention, remains handcuffed at the health facility. Authorities have yet to clarify the reasoning behind this decision, adding a layer of intrigue to the already unsettling attack.

The investigation led to the recovery of a blood-stained stone, a head covering, and a black backpack – potential clues to the perpetrator(s)’ identity. Based on Mugyenyi’s account, police suspect the attacker posed as a fellow security guard from Ishaka Bushenyi. He allegedly allowed the unknown assailant to rest at the depot, only to be brutally attacked while off guard.

“Inquiries continue as well as efforts to recover the stolen firearm,” said ASP Elly Maate, PRO Kigezi. “We are also investigating the circumstances surrounding the victim’s continued detainment at the health facility.”