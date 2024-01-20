In an inspiring address, First Lady Janet Museveni emphasized the critical role of motivation in the process of community development during the luncheon in honour of the visting spouses at the 19th Non- Aligned Movement Summit.

The Minister of Education and Sports on Friday at Serena Hotel Kampala articulated her commitment to motivating individuals, households, and communities to embrace change and participate actively in the developmental journey.

“For people to engage in the process of development, they must be motivated; motivated to understand why change is necessary and the benefits it brings,” expressed Mrs. Museveni. She underscored the significance of her role in motivating people and communities to demonstrate that positive change is not only possible but also essential for improving lives.

She acknowledged the challenges inherent in community development, especially when dealing with societies deeply rooted in age-old cultures and beliefs. She highlighted the patience and understanding required in navigating the slow and sometimes discouraging process of change.

The First Lady drew attention to the transformative power of convincing people about the benefits of change, citing exciting developments witnessed in documented success stories. “Once people are convinced about the benefits of change, it results in exciting developments, and then it is gratifying,” she stated, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a long-term perspective.

Reflecting on her visits to communities involved in development programs, Mrs. Museveni expressed humility and gratitude for the opportunity to witness positive transformations. “Every time I visit a community we have been working with and see the excitement in the faces of motivated people, I feel humbled and grateful for the opportunity I have been given to participate in this work,” she shared.

She outlined the tangible outcomes of community development initiatives, including improved agricultural practices, better homestead management, enhanced childcare, increased value for education, and newfound income-generating skills. She urged the audience to envision the future and adopt a long-term view to persist with the slow but sure process of change.

Concluding her address, Mrs. Museveni reaffirmed her commitment to working with people in need, expressing confidence in the feasibility of uplifting communities. “For as long as God gives me strength and opportunity, indeed, I will continue to work with people who need to be uplifted and improve their lot in life – because I know that it is doable and possible. So, as the saying goes, ‘the struggle continues’!” she declared.

As Uganda hosts distinguished guests in the coming days, Mrs. Museveni looks forward to showcasing the country’s ongoing development efforts, providing a glimpse into the transformative work being undertaken for the betterment of communities across the nation.