The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has reaffirmed its commitment to the basic principles of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and collaboration to enhance common interests, cooperation, and solidarity to confront all challenges, crises and their repercussions that member states face.

This was revealed today by H.E. Khalifa Shaheen Almarar, UAE’s Minister of State while delivering his speech during the 19th NAM Heads of State and Government summit at Speke Resort Convention Center, Munyonyo- Kampala.

According to H.E Almarar, during the historical journey of the Non-Aligned Movement, its member states have made great efforts to address international challenges and create a global environment that supports progress and prosperity, and enhances international peace and security.

“The prominence of the Movement on the international arena, and the number of its members in the United Nations, qualifies it to play an effective role in the resolution of international crises and to achieve its own goals, based on the rich historical legacy and the goals for which it was founded,” he said.

“Believing in the basic principles of the Non-Aligned Movement, and the noble, authentic values established by the founder of the United Arab Emirates -the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan- His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, has based the country’s journey on promoting collaborative action, solidarity and the integration of efforts harnessed to confront regional and international challenges and crises, by reducing tensions and enhancing the role of diplomacy and dialogue, as they are the most effective ways to build confidence, resolve differences, spread stability, and achieve prosperity.”

H.E Almarar further said UAE re-affirms the importance of adhering to the principles and guidelines of International Law, the vision and purpose of the United Nations Charter, the friendly relations between countries, and peaceful conflict resolution.

He also noted that UAE believes in the necessity of finding peaceful solutions to the multiple crises in the Middle East on the basis of positive communication and dialogue amongst countries of the region and the world.

“The United Arab Emirates is striving to reach a peaceful solution to the issue of the three Emirati islands of Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb and Abu Musa, occupied by the Islamic Republic of Iran, through bilateral negotiations or referral to the International Court of Justice, in accordance with the principles and rules of international law,”he said.

“In Palestine, the Israeli attack on the Gaza strip has led to a catastrophic humanitarian situation of extreme sensitivity and danger, threatening the lives of its entire population. This crisis requires us to intensify our collective action and joint efforts to put an end to the ongoing machine of destruction, and achieve an immediate ceasefire in a way that saves civilian lives.”

On the other hand,H.E Almarar noted that the United Arab Emirates is always keen on the important role of international cooperation, multilateralism, and improving government performance, and in this context, they look forward to effective contributions at the annual World Government Summit hosted by the UAE, which will be held this year under the slogan “Forming the Governments of the Future,” from 12 to 14 February 2024.

“The summit will bring together government leaders, leading thinkers, global experts, and decision-makers from around the world to participate and contribute to the development of tools, policies, and models that are essential for the work and performance of future governments,” he empathised.

“The United Arab Emirates will host the 13th Ministerial Conference of the World Trade Organization, in Abu Dhabi from 26 to 29 February, 2024, as we welcome representatives of member states, including those who are also members the Non-Aligned Movement, to discuss and agree on accelerating progress on key issues related to international trade, and to give new impetus to the future of the World Trade Organization and the multilateral trading system.”