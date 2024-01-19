Ekibiina Ky’olilimi Oluganda (EKO) in partnership with dfcu Bank, have announced the 2nd Buganda School Skills Expo, set to take place at Lubiri from 26th to 28th January 2024 in Kampala and from 2nd to 4th February 2024 in Masaka. The Expo aims to create a unique platform for school directors, headteachers, parents, and learners to engage in discussions about navigating the ever-changing educational landscape. The event will feature a 3-day exhibition, providing schools with the opportunity to showcase their offerings and fostering meaningful conversations on educational development. Building on the success of the inaugural event which saw the participation of over 5,000 students and 80 schools, the 2nd Buganda School Skills Expo anticipates an even greater impact.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Bryan Katamba, the Sector Head of Education and Health announced that dfcu Bank is very proud to collaborate with the Kingdom of Buganda to support education in Uganda. “We at dfcu Bank have been working with Buganda Kingdom for a long time and we shall continue to do so because both institutions aim at improving the wellbeing of people in communities”, he said. He added that dfcu Bank’s decision to partner in the Buganda School Skills Expo, highlights its commitment to transforming education in Uganda, as the leading provider of credit to sector. The Bank’s focus on transforming lives and businesses aligns seamlessly with the Expo’s theme, providing valuable support to the Buganda Kingdom’s pursuit of quality education for all.

Mr. William Kayongo the Head of Enterprise Banking stated that dfcu Bank has the best offers for schools in terms of school accounts and credit facilities. “The school’s Expo is going to create an opportunity for schools to benefit from the partnership with Buganda and I therefore appeal to them to participate in large numbers. He also mentioned that dfcu Bank will be present with offers to schools such as the cash flow-based loans of up to Ugx 500million at competitive rates.

In his speech, the Minister of Heritage, Palaces, Tombs, Tourism and Security in Buganda Kingdom Owekitibwa Anthony Wamala thanked dfcu Bank for choosing to collaborate with Buganda to promote the standards of Education in Uganda. Owekitibwa Wamala cautioned the Luganda Language Association (EKO) to identify many schools and attract them to take part in this Expo because Buganda has a lot to offer and to learn. “By participating in this Expo, school directors, head teachers, parents and learners will be able to meet with the best schools, service providers and educationists who are going to help them make right decisions for a better future”, he said.