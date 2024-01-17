A church leader from Kabale, Aryatwijuka Living, has been reported missing since 15th January 2024. The 40-year-old catechist of Rubira Church of Uganda was last seen leaving his home on his motorcycle around 10:00 AM.

His wife, Ninsiima Prudence, became concerned when he didn’t return home by nightfall. Attempts to reach him on his phone were unsuccessful. Relatives and concerned villagers launched a search for Living, eventually finding his abandoned motorcycle, church books, and a church money receipt along the Kabale-Mbarara road.

On 16th January, 2024, the motorcycle was found abandoned in Lubira village, further adding to the mystery. Police responded swiftly, opening a case file and dispatching a team of homicide detectives, crime intelligence officers, and local leaders to visit the scene, gather evidence, and search for Living.

“The scene of crime has been visited and documented,” said ASP Elly Maate, PRO Kigezi.

“Relevant statements have been obtained, but the victim is yet to be recovered. Investigations and the search for him are still ongoing.”