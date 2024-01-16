In a striking revelation, seasoned politician Winnie Kiiza has voiced her concerns over the recent appointments within the Electoral Commission (EC).

The former Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, who is also a member of the Alliance for National Transformation (ANT), suggested that the appointment of National Resistance Movement (NRM) members to oversee election governance implies more than just bureaucratic changes.

She said this is seen as a move by President Museveni to maintain a strong hold on the country’s political power.

While speaking during the press conference of the United Forces of Change at Katonga Road on Tuesday, the former Kasese Woman Member of Parliament noted that the appointments made to the EC serve as a palpable manifestation of the ruling party’s influence.

Kiiza’s assertion implies that the recent cadre placements within the EC are not mere routine changes but rather strategic manoeuvres aimed at securing the ruling party’s interests. As the nation navigates its political trajectory, the scrutiny of these appointments intensifies, prompting crucial questions about the state of democratic balance and the potential impact on fair and transparent electoral processes.

Known for her vocal advocacy, Kiiza highlighted the broader significance of these appointments. “Uganda is in a deep series of crises in many sectors and this is aggravated by Gen Museveni’s blatant disregard for the democratic rights of the people of Uganda, the recent appointment of openly NRM cadres to the Electoral Commission speaks of his and his family’s intentions to hold unto power illegally at all costs.”

The former legislator’s remarks underscore the delicate interplay between political power and institutional integrity, raising concerns about the erosion of democratic norms. Kiiza’s statement resonates within a context where political manoeuvring can shape the destiny of a nation, emphasizing the need for vigilant public discourse and international scrutiny.

Beyond the surface-level reshuffling of officials, Kiiza contends that these appointments may usher in a new era of heightened political polarization and reduced confidence in democratic institutions. The injection of party loyalists into key electoral roles raises concerns about the impartiality and fairness of future elections. The electorate, already grappling with an array of challenges, may now face the added burden of questioning the very foundation of their democratic system.

As Uganda stands at this crossroads, the international community watches closely, assessing the trajectory of democracy in the heart of East Africa. The implications of these appointments extend beyond national borders, influencing perceptions of democratic stability in the region and reinforcing the global imperative for upholding democratic principles.

Meanwhile, last week Gen Museveni appointed Makerere Political Science and Public Administration lecturer, Dr Ssimba Ssali Kayunga, former Nansana lawmaker (NRM) Robert Kasule, former Kyoga County MP (NRM) Anthony Okello and EC’s Acting Head of Administration, Pamela Etonu Okudi. He also retained EC chairperson Justice Simon Mugenyi Byabakama, Hajjat Aisha Lubega (deputy chairperson); and Stephen Tashobya. All the appointed members on Tuesday afternoon have been fully vetted by the Parliament.