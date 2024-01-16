President Yoweri Museveni has pledged to meet religious leaders in the Kigezi subregion, seeking their partnership in tackling Uganda’s persistent poverty problem. While acknowledging the importance of spiritual guidance, Museveni emphasized the potential for religious leaders to become “instrumental” in driving economic development.

Speaking through his deputy, H.E Jessica Alupo, at Rushoroza Cathedral over the weekend, Museveni announced his upcoming visit to Kigezi as part of his wealth creation monitoring mission. The exact date remains undisclosed, but the president’s commitment to personally assess the impact of government poverty alleviation programs sent ripples of anticipation across the region.

Uganda has invested heavily in various initiatives like Operation Wealth Creation (OWC), Emyooga, Parish Development Model (PDM), and Youth Livelihood Program (YLP), pouring substantial resources into the fight against poverty. Museveni’s visit will focus on evaluating the effectiveness of these programs in Kigezi, a subregion known for its scenic beauty but also its socioeconomic challenges.

By engaging with religious leaders, a vital pillar of Ugandan society, Museveni hopes to harness their influence and reach. Their ability to connect with communities at the grassroots level and promote Gospel values like hard work and self-reliance could prove crucial in driving sustainable poverty reduction.