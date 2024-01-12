BY NELLY OTTO

WHENEVER you hear the Lusoga word Tulibasangavu Mwenamwena from any musoga, relax and be happy because it’s a welcome expression pregnant with joy and hospitality that has for centuries become the trademark among the close to 4 million Busoga.

The expression has become the catch phrase on the lips of all leaders in Busoga ahead of this year’s 38th NRA/M Anniversary slated for 26 January, 2024 at St John SS Wakitaka, Northern Division in Jinja City.

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni is expected to be the chief guest during the event, which will send a strong political message to the region where opposition politicians aligned to NUP and conflict-shattered FDC are struggling to penetrate.

NRM Day, also known as Liberation Day is an annual event is celebrated every year on 26 January to remind Ugandans and all peace-loving people around the world of the tremendous sacrifice that Gen Yoweri Kaguta Museveni now president and his compatriots undertook to liberate Uganda from dictatorship.

This was after waging a successful popular protracted war which subsequently ushered in the era of peace,democracy,good governance, constitutionalism and the rule of law; which are the bedrock of social economic transformation.

Although it’s a national function, a number of leaders from the region have intensified mobilization efforts through community engagements on the more than 10 radio stations dotted in Busoga.

“…that Busoga is the host of this year’s historical event is something we as leaders must take seriously to reflect on the achievements and challenges that the region has experienced…” Hon Iddi Isabirye, the Bunya South MP in Mayuge remarks.

Isabirye, in his congratulatory message to President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni who is also the NRM chairman notes that Busoga has reasons to smile because of the peace and tranquility which have stimulated growth and development.

Described by many as diligent and amiable, Isabirye whose background is rooted firmly in fishing, a trade he learnt from his late uncle at formation, is asking the people of Bunya South and Busoga to always work hard and improve on their standard of living.

“…the NRM government has done and continues to play its part by giving us the enabling environment in which to thrive, so let’s take advantage of the peace and engage in gainful economic activities…”he appealed.

Iddi Isabirye has been an NRM flag bearer for three consecutive terms up to date and also doubles as the chairperson Busoga Parliamentary Caucus, and a Committee member on the Budget and Physical Infrastructure.

He also paid glowing tribute to hundreds of thousands of gallant sons and daughters of Uganda who sacrificed to liberate citizens from the pangs of tyranny and dictatorship.