Soroti East Division Deputy Resident City Commissioner (D/RCC) Edrine Benesa on Tuesday assured the people of Soroti that President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni will be on the ballot in 2026 come rain come shine.

The President’s Envoy made the courageous revelation while flagging hundreds of former opposition Forum for Democratic Change(FDC) party supporters and leaders who had reportedly “seen light” and joined the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM).

The RCC welcomed the new members and flagged them off to go and spread the gospel of the ruling party, highlighting its achievements and policy programs designed to better their lives.

” We are very excited to invite you to this great party, a mass party whose national agenda is a United country. Go and breach its gospel far and wide to achieve numbers to ensure a big win for President Museveni in 2026.” Benesa said.

He also played down concerns by the defectors over threats from their parent party members who threatened to harm them accusing them of betrayal.

Benesa assured the members that for as long as he is still the head of security in Soroti East Division, he will be prepared to face off with any hooligans who will be tempted to occasion harm to anybody.

Mr Otim Benjamin, a top FDC mobiliser informed the RCC that they had made the decision to join NRM after seeing many of their leaders at Najanankumbi revamping and thriving in the party they said is more accommodative than its counterparts in the opposition.

” We joined this party because it’s the most accommodative party in Uganda. We have witnessed many of our party leaders defect to NRM and blossom there. That is why we have also come.

Benesa pledged his support to the new members and said he is willing to walk with them wherever they will go to canvass support for the President.

Soroti is one of the districts with a thick opposition presence in the country. In 2021, the Patrick Amuriat Oboi-led party won all five MP slots in the district, including both City and two division mayors.

Benesa says his tenure as RCC has always been focused on preaching to his subjects the goodness of the government whose property eradication programs he has encouraged them to embrace. As a result, people have enormously benefited and made the decision to join for more.