Oxitec is set to partner with Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI) to combat malaria in the country.

Oxitec is a leading biotechnology company that develops safe, sustainable biological vector control solutions.

This was revealed today during a meeting between President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and Oxitec Chief Executive Officer, Grey Frandsen in Rwakitura, Kiruhura District.

President Museveni welcomed Oxitec to Uganda and supported their idea of partnering with UVRI to join efforts in fighting malaria in the country.

He pledged to offer all the necessary support to the institution to come up with a solution to fight the life- threatening disease.

Mr. Grey informed the President that the Anopheles funestus is a major malaria vector in Sub-Saharan Africa.

He added that there is no static solution for this vector, yet it is critical in cyclic transmission year-round, and so it needs immediate attention.

Mr. Grey further noted that Oxitec seeks to partner in a unique public private partnership with the Government of Uganda, and it will be the first of its kind in Africa.

The meeting was also attended by the Minister of Health, Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng, Prof. Pontiano Kaleebu , the Director- UVRI, Dr. Joseph Okware, the Director Health Services in the Ministry of Health, among others.