The Mayuge Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Elijah Madoi has watered down media claims that his official car was used in a land grabbing scheme in Bukomansimbi district a few days ago.

In a video footage making rounds on social media, a local media house claims that Mr. Madoi’s official car that belongs to the Office of the President was used by his wife Annet Madoi together with her brother Kayemba Robert to threaten the residents of Bukomansimbi with an intent to grab a contested piece of land.

However, according to Mr. Madoi, the car was taken to Bukomansimbi to pick his children from the village where they had gone for holidays.

He further revealed that the family of his wife have a land wrangle issue and on Thursday they had a heated argument and some people with a hidden agenda decided to use the situation to taint his image.

“The situation was quoted out of context. My wife used the car to only pick our children from Buyoovu village, that’s all,” the RDC emphasised.

“My wife and the driver went to the village on Wednesday and the following day the driver decided to go to the water stream to clean the car. Little did he know that he had parked in the contested land where the stream is situated. That’s how they claimed my car was being used for land grabbing,” he added.