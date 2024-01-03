Pastor Aloysius Bugingo is recovering steadily at Mulago national referral hospital, where he drove himself after surviving narrowly an assassin.

Pastor Bugingo’s most trusted aide Richard Muhumuza didn’t however survive the 9pm attack. He has left behind a four months old baby.

It’s alleged that at around 9.30pm on Tuesday night January 2 2024, Bugingo left his Canaan church after recording his popular show, Emisingi, and returned home. On his way home in Namayumba in Wakiso district, he passed through Namungoona near the Orthodox Church, where he met the assailant. It’s not clear yet if he was waylaid or he was being followed, however, the assailant could have misled the target’s position in the car.

At the time of the attack, it has emerged that Bugingo was driving the vehicle, a V8 with a number plate, “Praiz God”.

It’s also alleged that about 13 bullets land in the body of Richard Muhumuza who was sitting in the co-drivers seat.