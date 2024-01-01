Former combatants of the notorious Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA) have made a heartfelt plea to the Ugandan government and local communities in the Acholi sub-region, seeking forgiveness for the atrocities they were coerced into committing during their time with the rebel group.

Representing the returnees, Doctor Acaye, one of 141 ex-LRA members repatriated from the Central African Republic (CAR), expressed deep remorse, highlighting their forced conscription and the harrowing experiences they endured.

“We were forcefully abducted and compelled to do unimaginable things. We ask for forgiveness and want to return to our country, Uganda, as citizens who were tragically torn away from our families,” Acaye lamented.

The returnees, comprising 35 men, one woman, 27 spouses, and 78 children, defected from Joseph Kony’s elusive LRA camp six years ago.

They resided in Mboki and Zemio in southeastern CAR before their recent repatriation. Acaye emphasized their voluntary defection and the sincere desire to reintegrate into society as law-abiding citizens.

Archbishop John Baptist Odama, leading a prayer for the returnees, conveyed the religious leaders’ message of absolution, urging them to shed their guilt and embrace a fresh start.

Gulu LC V chairperson Christopher Opiyo Atekere highlighted the logistical challenges faced by the returnees, advocating for their seamless acquisition of national identification to be recognized as Ugandan citizens.

He also appealed to the government for resettlement assistance, drawing parallels with the Bududa resettlement initiative, proposing land allocation and housing support for their smoother reintegration.

State Minister for Northern Uganda, Grace Freedom Kwiyucwiny, commended the returnees for renouncing rebellion and emphasized ongoing efforts within the Ministry of Internal Affairs to accommodate individuals without parental identification in the national registration process.

Brig. Gen Dr. Patrick Ocen, representing the ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs, confirmed plans to issue certificates of amnesty to the ex-LRA combatants, signaling a step towards their legal reintegration into society.

The returnees’ repatriation was facilitated by NGOs PAX and APRu, specializing in LRA defection in parts of the Democratic Republic of Congo and CAR. These organizations pledged extensive support, including school fees, specialized meals, and medical care during the returnees’ rehabilitation in Gulu.

As Uganda grapples with reconciling its past conflicts, the return of these former LRA fighters represents a poignant plea for forgiveness, reconciliation, and a second chance at rebuilding their lives within their homeland.