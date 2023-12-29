The suspect wanted for the fatal hit-and-run of Justus Muhwezi, manager of Kings Hotel Rukungiri, has been apprehended by Ugandan authorities. William Sebikaru was captured and is now in custody at Rukungiri Central Police Station, bringing a sense of closure to the community and family of the deceased.

The arrest comes just a week after Ugandan police issued a press release detailing the tragic incident and manhunt for Sebikaru. Muhwezi, 55, was allegedly struck down by Sebikaru’s Toyota Harrier while riding a boda boda on December 18th. The motive for the attack is believed to be linked to a suspected extramarital affair between Muhwezi and Sebikaru’s wife, Nabimanya Patience.

Following Muhwezi’s death, police launched a comprehensive investigation, collecting evidence and witness testimonies. The abandoned vehicle, a Toyota Harrier bearing registration number UBH 562 C, was recovered and impounded. These efforts culminated in Sebikaru’s arrest, providing a crucial step towards justice for Muhwezi and his loved ones.

“The swift apprehension of the suspect demonstrates our commitment to upholding the law and ensuring accountability for such heinous acts,” stated ASP Maate Elly, PRO Kigezi, in a follow-up statement.

“We commend the investigative team for their diligence and urge anyone with further information to come forward.”

The news of Sebikaru’s arrest has been met with mixed reactions in Rukungiri. While some express relief that the suspect is finally behind bars, others remain saddened by the loss of Muhwezi and the tragic circumstances surrounding his death. The community is now awaiting further developments in the case, including Sebikaru’s official charges and the progress of the judicial proceedings.