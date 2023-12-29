The senior Pastor of Christian Life Ministries Makerere Kavule, Pastor Jackson Ssenyonga has echoed Ugandans that as they prepare for 2024 they must embrace unity, create a staunch stance against violence, and an unwavering battle against corruption.

In a compelling speech, he delivered during the press conference held on Thursday at his church, Ssenyonga made an impassioned plea for collective harmony and the eradication of societal afflictions in Uganda. Pastor Ssenyonga painted a vision of a Uganda poised for transformative change, emphasizing the pivotal role each citizen must play in shaping a better future.

“Uganda’s destiny in 2024 rests on our shoulders,” Pastor Ssenyonga declared, igniting a fervent sense of responsibility among every Ugandan. He stressed the imperative of unity, emphasizing that a cohesive nation stands stronger in the face of adversity. “Unity isn’t a choice but a necessity for our collective progress,” he asserted, urging Ugandans from all walks of life to bridge divides and stand as one against the challenges that lie ahead.

Amidst cheers and nods of agreement, he underscored the detrimental impact of violence, calling for its complete rejection as a means of resolving differences. “Violence only fragments our society; we must embrace dialogue and peaceful means to resolve conflicts,” he fervently advocated, setting the tone for a year where peace becomes paramount.

With unwavering conviction, Pastor Ssenyonga also turned his attention to the poison of tribalism, a scourge threatening the very fabric of Uganda’s unity. “Tribalism shackles our progress, dividing us when we must stand united,” he passionately proclaimed.

His words cut through the air, urging citizens to transcend regional affiliations and embrace a shared identity as Ugandans. He emphasized the richness of diversity but cautioned against its misuse as a tool for division. “Our diversity should be celebrated, not weaponized. Let us build bridges across ethnic lines, fostering a society where unity thrives over divisive sentiments,” he urged, imploring the nation to rise above tribal barriers in the pursuit of a cohesive and prosperous Uganda in 2024.

The battle against corruption emerged as a centrepiece of Pastor Ssenyonga’s impassioned address. “Corruption erodes the very foundations of our nation, depriving us of progress and prosperity,” he thundered, evoking nods of agreement from Ugandans.

He stressed the necessity of collective action in rooting out this pervasive evil, calling for accountability at every level of society. “We must stand firm against corruption, holding ourselves and our leaders accountable. Our future depends on a transparent and corruption-free Uganda,” he exhorted, Pastor Ssenyonga’s words have echoed across the country imprinting a rallying cry for unity, peace, and integrity across the nation in the year ahead.

Acknowledging the foundational role of peace in development, Pastor Ssenyonga extended gratitude to President Museveni, his cabinet, and the defenders of peace for their contribution to the nation’s progress. He also urged Ugandans to acknowledge the importance of security while taking charge of creating opportunities beyond governmental provisions.

However, he emphasized that beyond celebrating the new year, the focus for Ugandans must remain on infrastructure and peace, underscoring the government’s responsibility. He urged Ugandans to pioneer their employment opportunities through innovation and divine guidance leveraging on the already-made infrastructure.

While speaking on the night of the 31st Passover scheduled to take place at his church, Pastor Ssenyonga assured Ugandans that they would be assured of security. He implored all Ugandans to refrain from engaging in evil activities during the end-of-year celebrations and instead encouraged them to give thanks to God.

“Let us celebrate unity and express our thanksgiving, seeking God’s guidance as we embark on the 31st Passover night,” he emphasized. And stressed the departure from routine as they embraced this pivotal night of Passover, urging Ugandans to align their hearts with God’s purpose for the coming year.

“Let us not ordinarily begin the new year; instead, let us anchor ourselves in God because the path to progress must be guided by divine principles so we must call for a collective embrace of God’s leading,” he said.

Highlighting the significance of divine assistance, he underscored that amidst varied beliefs, it is God’s care that supersedes all others. “God stands willing to support us, but it is our responsibility to seek His aid,” he affirmed, emphasizing the need for a devout connection with God.