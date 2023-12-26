President Yoweri Museveni, accompanied by the First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, Maama Janet Museveni, spent Christmas Day at their cherished country home in Rwakitura, Kiruhura district.

The day was filled with warmth and togetherness as the President and First Lady hosted a delightful luncheon, graced by their children, Mr. & Mrs. Edwin Karugire and Mr. and Mrs. Odrek Rwabwogo, alongside their beloved grandchildren.

Adding a special touch to the holiday, President Museveni shared moments with his grandchildren while tending to his farm in Rwakitura about Uganda’s rich cultural legacy even as he tirelessly carries out his official duties.

His dedication to passing down heritage and traditions was evident as he lovingly engaged his grandchildren, offering invaluable lessons and insights.

The intimate and enriching festivities in Rwakitura reflect the President’s dedication to nurturing family bonds and preserving Uganda’s rich cultural legacy.

Expressing his warm wishes for the season, the President, during a media engagement at State House, Entebbe on Friday, December 21, 2023, extended heartfelt Merry Christmas to all Ugandans, fostering a sense of unity and goodwill.