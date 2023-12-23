In a thought-provoking statement, the leader of the Alliance for National Transformation (ANT), Gen. Mugisha Muntu has cautioned religious leaders to stay away from being partisan politically and do their cardinal role of being shepherds of every Ugandan.

During his address at the Prayers of leaders of pro-democracy forces held at the National Unity Platform headquarters on Wednesday, Muntu shed light on the role of religious figures in delicately balancing their spiritual duties with political affiliations.

Muntu’s message aimed to emphasize the significance of religious leaders maintaining a non-partisan stance while embracing their responsibility as guides and custodians of moral integrity within society.

Shedding light on the decision of religious leaders to abstain from participating in the NUP prayers, Muntu voiced a plea for these influential figures to transcend partisan politics.

He underscored the crucial necessity for religious leaders to uphold their role as spiritual shepherds, avoiding political entanglements that could jeopardize their impartiality. Muntu’s address aimed to inspire a renewed dedication from these leaders towards fostering unity and providing moral guidance, irrespective of political divisions.

“This illustrates the crisis our country is facing! Five of us signed a letter inviting leaders from various denominations to join us today. Despite this, none of the senior faith leaders—seven in total—have attended or even delegated. It symbolizes the deep-seated issues in our nation, and their absence speaks volumes about the pervasive atmosphere of fear,” he remarked.

Muntu advised that regardless of their position as leaders within a religious denomination, their fundamental role is that of shepherding. “We’re not urging them to take a partisan stance; rather, we’re asking them to embrace their role as shepherds. When invited to the State House, they should attend, express commendation where due, and, more importantly, hold leaders accountable for areas that need improvement. That’s leadership, particularly when you hold the mantle of a shepherd. Because as a shepherd, your allegiance should be to God alone. When fear of a fellow human overshadows that, you’ve relinquished your responsibility as a faith leader.”

He further emphasized that by abstaining from the NUP prayer session, religious leaders missed an opportunity to uphold the moral high ground.

“Attend government-invited gatherings, attend opposition-organized events; speak truth to power wherever you are. If you believe we’ve strayed, voice it boldly, holding everyone accountable without hesitation. That’s how you claim the moral high ground. If you fail in this, you don’t deserve that position.”

“You can’t represent God and fear other humans. That’s not walking by faith; it’s walking by sight. We don’t see you as mere individuals but as representatives of the God of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob. Standing for justice is as crucial as tending to the flock, and I urge those in these positions to awaken. If you won’t, God can make stones do so. Remember, God always has His faithful, and we, as the opposition, won’t lose hope,” he passionately conveyed.

By advocating for their withdrawal from partisan politics, Muntu emphasized the potential for religious leaders to champion unity and ethical leadership, fostering a society grounded in shared values and collective growth.