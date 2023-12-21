The Rubanda District Council meeting that was held on Wednesday, has called for the immediate interdiction of Benon Kahangi, the embattled Production and Marketing Officer, for allegedly masterminding the misappropriation of more than Shs200 million.

Revelations of embezzlement and extensive forgeries came to the forefront during discussions, prompting council to arrive to a conclusion that Kahangi stepping aside for investigations to happen was the better decision.

Councilors, engaged in a heated debate, heard about Kahangi’s alleged involvement in extensive financial impropriety, including the misappropriation of funds totaling over Shs200 million and a series of elaborate forgeries.

Kenneth Muhindi, representing Ikumba Sub County, stressed the urgency of removing Kahangi from office during the ongoing investigations. He raised concerns that Kahangi’s continued presence might lead to tampering with crucial evidence.

Additionally, Stephen Kasyaba, the LC 5 Chairperson for Rubanda District, expressed dismay over the state of disarray within Kahangi’s office, emphasizing the need to address the chaotic situation.

The council’s dissatisfaction with Kahangi’s conduct extended to his alleged involvement in cash mismanagement and sophisticated forgeries to falsification of signatures and documents to siphon public resources.

Moreover, it was revealed that extension workers within the district were planning a demonstration at the district headquarters in protest against the alleged misappropriation of funds orchestrated by Kahangi. The workers, aggrieved by the missing money that was supposedly swindled under Kahangi’s supervision, aimed to voice their discontent and demand accountability.

This mounting discontent prompted the council’s unanimous decision to recommend Kahangi’s immediate interdiction, ensuring a thorough investigation into the alleged financial malpractice and the extensive forgeries attributed to him.