In a significant development within the ongoing investigation, the Office of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (ODPP) has made a crucial announcement regarding the case involving the tragic murder of Major Kiggundu Tamale Muhammad and his bodyguard.

This confirmation of charges against the suspects marks a pivotal step in seeking justice for the heinous crime that shook the community and sparked nationwide concern. The revelation comes after an intense period of investigative efforts aimed at unravelling the events surrounding this distressing incident.

It was the prosecution’s case that on the 26th day of November 2016 at Masanafu Trading Centre, in Rubaga Division in Kampala, the accused persons including Yahaya Ramathan Mwanje, Nyanzi Yusuf, Kalyango Jubril, Balyejusa Bruhan, Noordin Lutaya, Buyondo Mohammed, Sendegeya Abdu, Sekandi Musa, Balyejusa Bruhan and others still at large, unlawfully caused the death of Major Kiggundu Tamale Muhammed and his bodyguard Sgt. Mukasa Stephen.

The prosecution also contended that between 2010 and 2017 in diverse districts of Kampala, Wakiso, Mukono, Iganga, Bugiri, Tororo, Mayuge, and Kasese among others, the accused persons belonged to or professed to belong to the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a terrorist organisation and aided or abetted and rendered support to the ADF.

The accused persons appeared for a pre-trial hearing at the International Crimes Division of the High Court to determine whether the evidence presented by the prosecution holds adequate weight to substantiate charges levelled against the accused persons. This pre-trial hearing is critical in determining whether the charges should be confirmed and the case should proceed for trial.

While delivering his ruling yesterday, the 18th of December 2023, Justice Richard Wejuli Wabwire confirmed the allegations of murder against Yahaya Ramathan, Nyanzi Yusuf, Kalyango Jubril, Balyejusa Bruhan and Noordin Lutaya.

The court also confirmed the accusation of aiding and abetting terrorism against Buyondo Mohammed, Sendegeya Abdu, Sekandi Musa, Nyanzi Yusuf, Balyejusa Bruhan and Noordin Lutaaya. The court further confirmed the allegation of belonging or professing to belong to a terrorist organisation against Balyejusa Bruhan and Noordin Lutaya.

The accused persons were accordingly committed for trial before the designated trial panel.

Amidst mounting anticipation, the prosecution’s announcement brings both hope and a sense of urgency to the quest for closure in this high-profile case. The charges levelled against the implicated individuals indicate a critical advancement in the legal proceedings, shedding light on the meticulous work undertaken by law enforcement agencies and judicial authorities.

As the details emerge and legal proceedings progress, the public remains steadfast in its pursuit of justice for the fallen Major and his unwavering bodyguard, eager for accountability and resolution in this tragic chapter.