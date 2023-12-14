In recent years, according to the Uganda Bureau of Statistics, Uganda has witnessed a marked but gradual decrease in its fertility rates, a trend that has sparked interest and inquiry among policymakers, researchers, and demographers alike.

This shift in demographic patterns has stirred discussions and raised pertinent questions about the underlying causes driving this transformation in a nation historically characterized by higher birth rates.

At the heart of this phenomenon lies a complex interplay of socioeconomic, cultural, and healthcare factors. While Uganda’s fertility rates have indeed declined, the pace of this decrease remains notably slower compared to other regions experiencing similar demographic shifts.

To truly understand this nuanced scenario, it’s imperative to delve into the multifaceted dynamics influencing fertility behaviours across the country. While addressing the country this week, UBOS boss Dr. Chris Mukiza Ndatira noted that there is a decline in population growth due to a reduction in the fertility rates.

“We saw a decline in population growth, meaning the fertility rates are reducing and this can be evidenced by the Uganda Demographic survey we recently published this year. The fertility rates have reduced by about 4.7 children per woman in the productive age, it was 5.2 children per woman,” he said.

However, noted that although fertility rates are reducing, even death rates are reducing due to the availability of health facility services and immunization especially for young ones.

“Whereas we are experiencing a reduction in fertility rates, even death rates are reducing meaning the population growth is not going to reduce drastically and this we be specifically established after the coming census,” he said.

Why is fertility dropping?

According to research conducted, several factors could contribute to a dropping fertility rate in Uganda. Economic development and increased access to education, particularly for women, often lead to a decline in fertility rates.

Dr Mukiza explained why in the past Uganda’s fertility rates were high, was because parents used to take children as assets expecting to look after them in old age. So the more children one had the social welfare coffers he held.

“The drop in fertility rates in Uganda can be attributed to various factors. Initially, the high fertility rates were influenced by the absence of robust social welfare systems in the country. Moreover, the prevalence of high infant mortality rates heightened the uncertainty among parents about their children’s survival past the age of five. Consequently, this uncertainty led parents to have more children, often striving to produce as many as possible in hopes that a few would survive to provide care and support in their old age,” he said.

According to Dr Mukiza, as time went by with immunization and infant immortality rates reduced choices to procreate changed. He also added that the level of education in Uganda has increased which has also played a greater role in the reduction of fertility rates.

“Improvements in education, particularly for girls, have led to a decline in fertility rates. Previously, girls were often married off early instead of attending school. However, initiatives like Universal Primary Education (UPE) and Universal Secondary Education (USE) have kept children in school, reducing early pregnancies. Even in higher education, like university, education and subsequent employment opportunities delay childbearing. When women enter the workforce, the choice between having children and focusing on their careers arises. Fear of losing jobs often leads to postponing childbirth among working women,” he explained.

He added that is also another issue, noting that Poverty significantly influences higher fertility rates, particularly in economically disadvantaged areas. This connection becomes evident when considering that as communities begin to escape poverty, fertility rates often decline—a trend observable in Uganda.

In impoverished settings, families might opt for more children as a form of social security or to bolster the family’s workforce, especially when resources are limited. As socioeconomic conditions improve, access to education, healthcare, and family planning services tends to increase, leading to a gradual reduction in fertility rates.

“Regions with high population rates often have high poverty rates, regions that have strong cultural underpinning that still strain a girl child to go to school have high fertility rates. The social and economic facts matter in population,” he said.

Meanwhile, Uganda’s journey towards a gradual decline in fertility rates unveils a narrative shaped by diverse and intersecting influences. While strides in education, particularly for women, have played a pivotal role in reshaping the country’s reproductive behaviours, it’s essential to acknowledge the intricate web of cultural norms, healthcare accessibility, economic circumstances, and regional disparities that continue to shape this demographic landscape.

Understanding the factors at play in this nuanced shift is crucial for policymakers and stakeholders aiming to craft effective strategies that promote sustainable development while respecting individual choices.

The ongoing evolution of Uganda’s fertility rates stands as a demonstration of the intricate dance between tradition and progress, urging a holistic approach that addresses the multifaceted nature of demographic change. By embracing this complexity and fostering inclusive policies, Uganda can navigate this transition towards a balanced demographic future that supports both individual aspirations and national development goals.