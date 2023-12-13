President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni who is also the Commander In Chief of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) has revealed that Uganda’s army killed over 200 Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) terrorists following an attack that was conducted on 16th September, 2023 in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The President made the revelation today in his latest update on Uganda’s operation against the terrorists in DRC.

“We have been carrying out air attacks on the terrorists in Congo. We normally identify those targets by both technical and human intelligence. Using those means, you can know that many terrorists were killed. However, you will not know who, until human sources bring in their reports,” President Museveni said.

He further listed at least 57 names of some of the terrorists who were killed by the UPDF during the operation.

“Here below are the names of the people who died in the attack of the 16th of September, 2023. About 200 of them died. Since that time, other attacks have been carried out,” he said.

“We do not know whether these are their real names. Those are, however, the names they are known by in their terrorist circles,” he added.

See names of killed terrorists:

1. Kabuye Bashir (Overall Commander)

2. Mutagubya Ismail (Second in Command)

3. Julius

4. Kaze Huziaru

5. Nusifa Maga

6. Fisal Seguya

7. Yusufu Abdullah

8. Kwenzi Mando

9. Mbonera Akuli

10. Nampera Kasifa

11. Kuza Mzee

12. Kintu Kalinda Aboora

13. Ssenteza Muzamiru

14. Mutasa Adam

15. Bashir Karanda

16. Kasenge Nulu

17. Capt Madebeya

18. Rwanziiza Everisto

19. Kalenzi

20. Rwante Nyinemungu

21. Kule Ashra

22. Kiryerya Mutabliki

23. Kambale Davito

24. Kahindo Shatic

25. Mumbere Shantiri

26. Mundoki Shakira

27. Kambare Ahmed

28. Yerya Muzafuru

29. Warid Najib

30. Muslim Aimslim

31. Alid Katembo

32. Sula Mkeba

33. Milekanio

34. Kasereka Hamidu

35. Ngobi Hassan

36. Kenja Mustapher

37. Bonde Mwana Mwana

38. Baluku Mustapher

39. Kisembo Kuraisi

40. Baruku Buruhani

41. Kaseru Muntusoro

42. Mwana Mworo Sharifu

43. Mumbere Yasin

44. Ngasa Falooq

45. Mbotera Musa

46. Kiiza Ibrahim

47. Bavensikura

48. Okello Okello

49. Atim Mustapher

50. Njagaliiza Kasiimu

51. Kalibala Babo Mudde

52. Kezaala Ashirafu

53. Najja Swaibu

54. Gumire Harunah

55. Kibedi

56. Munyoori Abubaker

57. Alhajji Mujib.