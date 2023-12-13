President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni who is also the Commander In Chief of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) has revealed that Uganda’s army killed over 200 Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) terrorists following an attack that was conducted on 16th September, 2023 in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).
The President made the revelation today in his latest update on Uganda’s operation against the terrorists in DRC.
“We have been carrying out air attacks on the terrorists in Congo. We normally identify those targets by both technical and human intelligence. Using those means, you can know that many terrorists were killed. However, you will not know who, until human sources bring in their reports,” President Museveni said.
He further listed at least 57 names of some of the terrorists who were killed by the UPDF during the operation.
“Here below are the names of the people who died in the attack of the 16th of September, 2023. About 200 of them died. Since that time, other attacks have been carried out,” he said.
“We do not know whether these are their real names. Those are, however, the names they are known by in their terrorist circles,” he added.
See names of killed terrorists:
1. Kabuye Bashir (Overall Commander)
2. Mutagubya Ismail (Second in Command)
3. Julius
4. Kaze Huziaru
5. Nusifa Maga
6. Fisal Seguya
7. Yusufu Abdullah
8. Kwenzi Mando
9. Mbonera Akuli
10. Nampera Kasifa
11. Kuza Mzee
12. Kintu Kalinda Aboora
13. Ssenteza Muzamiru
14. Mutasa Adam
15. Bashir Karanda
16. Kasenge Nulu
17. Capt Madebeya
18. Rwanziiza Everisto
19. Kalenzi
20. Rwante Nyinemungu
21. Kule Ashra
22. Kiryerya Mutabliki
23. Kambale Davito
24. Kahindo Shatic
25. Mumbere Shantiri
26. Mundoki Shakira
27. Kambare Ahmed
28. Yerya Muzafuru
29. Warid Najib
30. Muslim Aimslim
31. Alid Katembo
32. Sula Mkeba
33. Milekanio
34. Kasereka Hamidu
35. Ngobi Hassan
36. Kenja Mustapher
37. Bonde Mwana Mwana
38. Baluku Mustapher
39. Kisembo Kuraisi
40. Baruku Buruhani
41. Kaseru Muntusoro
42. Mwana Mworo Sharifu
43. Mumbere Yasin
44. Ngasa Falooq
45. Mbotera Musa
46. Kiiza Ibrahim
47. Bavensikura
48. Okello Okello
49. Atim Mustapher
50. Njagaliiza Kasiimu
51. Kalibala Babo Mudde
52. Kezaala Ashirafu
53. Najja Swaibu
54. Gumire Harunah
55. Kibedi
56. Munyoori Abubaker
57. Alhajji Mujib.
