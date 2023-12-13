Long-time Forum for Democratic Change Vice President for Eastern Uganda, Proscovia Salaamu Musumba has described new the National Resistance Movement recruit from FDC, Eunice Namatende as a “damaged” good contrary to the ruling party’s Eastern Uganda Vice Chair, Capt. Mike Mukula’s boasting that he had taken ” a big fish.”

Namatende, a five-time FDC Parliamentary flagbearer for Bugiri, also Deputy Secretary for Organisation and Mobilisation was presented to Mukula by Bukooli Central MP Solomon Silwany as she announced a new chapter in her political life.

Mukula then chest thumped, bragging about how he had hooked a ” big fish” to his party, something that seems not to have sounded well for Musumba.

In an exclusive conversation with this website, Musumba described Namatende as a damaged good that should rather be referred to as a ” political tadpole than a big fish as Mukula erroneously asserted.

The angry FDC iron lady who is known for not mincing her words further stated that Mukula seems to have lost “political outlook” for wrongly using words to describe things portraying things in a different light than they are.

” Which big fish is that one? Is it a big fish or a tadpole, then when he has something as big as Salaamu, will he say he has fished a god? He should know that he has taken a damaged good and not as big as he appears to portray her.” Musumba asserted.

On Namatende’s defection, Musumba said she had become an easy target for NRM following years of trying to get to parliament but frustrated by the very system she has finally opted to join. She further stated that Namatende is one of the many youth leaders the Party at Najjanankumbi heavily invested in but she ended up disappointing its leaders due to the grid she developed later.

Musumba accuses Namatende of allowing to be used by Nathan Nandala Mafaabi to undermine her when she was promised the position of Vice Chairperson, Eastern Uganda currently held by the former Kamuli district Chairperson.

As part of the wider plot organised by Nandala, Musumba alleges that Namatende was promised a petrol station failure, which she (Musumba) suspects could have led to the defection.

Musumba also recounted the contentious period during the Bugiri 2018 Parliamentary election where she said Namatende enlisted a hostile cocoon to abuse and blackmail FDC leaders, most prominently Philip Wafula Ogutu into supporting her ill-fated challenge against Asuman Basalirwa, an indication she has always been a rotten mango.

Musumba, however, notes that Namatende’s defection doesn’t surprise her since she has been working under the wings of the Najjanankumbi faction and is largely more loyal to the ruling system than the change-seeking forces they claim to belong to.

She adds that Namatende finally finds a place suitable for her and wishes her the very best in the next chapter while reminding everyone in FDC who’s planning to take the same route as Namatende that she will not relent in telling their story to the public so even where they are going, they get to know who is joining them.