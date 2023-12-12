President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni today 12th December 2023 met and held discussions with His Majesty Ogiame Atuwatse III, a Nigerian traditional ruler of the Kingdom of Warri in the Delta State, who called on him at State Lodge, Nakasero.

During the meeting, President Museveni and King Ogiame Atuwatse III, together with his delegation mainly discussed oil exploration and Agricultural processing.

On oil and gas, President Museveni informed the visiting delegation that Uganda is moving well especially on the refinery and is willing to work with other like-minded groups to develop her oil resources.

“For the refinery, we’re moving with some people, but you can also give your ideas to the Ministry of Energy, and we see how we move together,” H.E Museveni said.

The President was also happy to learn that Nigerian businessman Aliko Dangote is building a refinery in Lagos. The plant is expected to help the energy-rich country become more self-sufficient.

On agriculture, President Museveni informed his guests not to forget agro-processing as one of the sectors Uganda is still in need of. His Excellency noted that whereas Ugandans are excited with oil, “but I tell them that agriculture is everlasting oil. It will be there forever. This oil in the ground can get finished. Agriculture is a big wealth for our people.”

He gave an example of the booming dairy industry which has grown significantly.

“When we came from fighting in 1986, I advised these Ugandans to develop the dairy industry because they were importing milk powder from Denmark. I advised them that we have been keeping cows for 12,000 years, how can you import milk? Now that sector is very big. They’re producing about 5 billion liters of milk, up from 200 million that time,” H.E Museveni said, adding that the major problem is the insufficient market for the milk products.

This, according to President Museveni explains why Uganda’s inflation remains among the lowest at 2.3% because of mainly the availability of food although not producing at the expected capacity as per his directive.

On the side of culture, President Museveni advised His Majesty Ogiame Atuwatse III and other traditional leaders in Africa to focus on uniting the people on the continent who are almost linked.

“I usually tell these kings here; you should work to unite us. You should discover how linked you are rather than discover how different you are. Show us the linkages among the Africans because the linkages are there,” H.E Museveni said.

As a student of history, His Majesty Ogiame Atuwatse III informed the President of how impressed he was with his good memory of Nigeria’s recent political struggles.

Mr Fabrice Rulinda, the Entebbe Municipality Mayor who accompanied the Nigerian delegation informed the President that His Majesty and the team have already met relevant authorities in oil and gas like Petroleum Authority of Uganda and the Uganda National Oil Company and are ready to train young people in oil & gas and agriculture.

“The team has also established land in Mubende to do farming,” he said.

The Nigerian delegation included Prince Toju Emiko and several dignitaries who included; Chief Elijah Temile, Chief Walter Bovo and Chief Wilson Olley.

Others were; Mr. Kolawole Olaleye and Mr. Sola Nesiama who is an oil and gas expert, Engineer Obi Charles Nnanna who is the Chief Executive Officer of Kaltani, Mr. Osahon Okunbo (CEO Ature Energy) and Dr. Morris Idiovwa (Chairman Bicens group of companies).

King Ogiame Atuwatse III was born Utieyinoritsetsola Emiko, also known as Tsola Emiko, on April 2, 1984, to Olu Atuwatse II, the 19th Olu of Warri, and Gladys Durorike Emiko. He is also a descendant of Olu Akengbuwa.

He was crowned the 21st Olu of Warri on August 21, 2021, at Ode-Itsekiri, succeeding his uncle, Ogiame Ikenwoli.