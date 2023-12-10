To promote and protect Uganda’s interests abroad, the country has about 42 foreign missions where it posts an ambassador and diplomatic staff to further the interests of Uganda. Uganda’s standing across the world has grown since President Yoweri Museveni emerged on the stage, and of recent, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs improved its strategic presence in key regions of the world.

This year, 2023, Watchdog Uganda, brings out 10 ambassadors/High Commissioners and Missions which have excelled and have done the country proud. This is not to say the rest did not do a good job – but the 10 below have remarkably enabled Uganda shine at the global stage or brought home benefits which have made Uganda a better and stronger country.

Alintuma Nsambu ALGERIA

Uganda-Algeria relations have shone since Alintuma Nsambu arrived in Algiers in 2017. Algerians’ business and political leaders have become more regular visitors to Kampala and goods are coming down home. From coffee exports growing from $50,000 in 2017 to $67 million a year, Algeria has become a destination for the coffee, a crop whose farm prices have been good this year, and Ugandan farmers are smiling all the way to the bank.

It has not stopped at the coffee, but also the milk deal was recently inked, and Uganda is about to export milk to Algeria. Nsambu has also been instrumental in growing Algerian scholarships from 20 to 120 scholarships a year. The Algerian government pays about $100,00 per student per year. There are also so many investments Algeria is making here even in security which this website is not at liberty to reveal. I can say, Kudos to Ambassador Nsambu and the entire team in Algiers.

Nimisha Madhvani, United Kingdom

Ambassador Nimisha sits at possibly Uganda’s most important embassy given the historical relations between United Kingdom and Uganda. For all the good work Ambassador Nimisha is doing, it should be noted that she managed to secure the first engagement with a foreign leader between the new British King Charles with our dear President Yoweri Museveni. The Ugandan president was the first foreign leader to meet King Charles, and this is noteworthy. That was a mark of a great diplomat sitting in London. Big up High Commissioner Madhvani.

Adonia Ayabare, United Nations New York.

Ambassador Adonia has proved that he is very good at his job. He has excelled in different assignments and no wonder he is Uganda’s permanent representative at the United Nations. Uganda keeps a great standing in New York thanks to the envoy in the capital. And as Uganda secured the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) summit in Kampala early next year, a very important meeting which is giving the country recognition and attention from across the globe, we have Ambassador Adonia and his New York team to thank.

Moses Kizige, Moscow Russia

Ambassador Kizige has ensured relations between Russia and Uganda is health and remains a strategic partner in security and general development for the country.

Sheikh Rashid Ssemuddu, Sudan

Sudan has been at war with itself. But Ambassador Ssemudde has showed a special caliber of a leader in him when he stayed in the country despite the ugly war.

He is credited for ensuring safe passage for Muslims who were going to Mecca via Khartoum. He has also remained in Port Sudan doing his envoy work with his team. It is also worth noting that Sudan is Uganda’s biggest importer of Uganda coffee. For his courage, Ambassador Ssemuddu gets a hi-five from Watchdog Uganda team on behalf of Ugandans.

Ambassador Mirjam Blaak, EU and The Hague.

Ambassador Blaak is famed for early in life supporting the president and his family, while she worked in Nairobi for United Nations. The Museveni family was safe during the bush war, thanks to her connections. She still does a great job as a diplomat for Uganda at the European Union and in The Hague. She has worked towards smooth relations between Uganda and the EU block.

Paul Amoru, South Africa.

Ambassador Paul Amoru is the man Ugandans in South Africa are so proud of. He has thrown his youth energy into connecting with Ugandans in South Africa and promoting Uganda’s interests in the country. Amoru’s team has this year organized many business forums which have promoted Uganda to South Africans.

Kakonge Robinah, USA

One can tell US relations with Uganda are on a bumpy road given the bans on several government officials, however, our diplomat and diplomats in Washington DC are not sitting down.

A lot of engagements are going on and they have done exceptionally well to smoothen the relations between US and Uganda. Ambassador Kakonge and her team, you are indeed saluted for continuing to represent Uganda strongly in DC and for playing the cards well. This bridge will soon be crossed.

Steven Mubiru, Germany.

Uganda’s relations with Germany are commendable. Germany remains a strong Uganda partner and is financing several projects including the currency center and the national ID project as well as other security related systems.

Joyce Kikafunda, INDIA.

High Commissioner Kikafunda has ensured Uganda-India enjoy very health relations.

No wonder Indians are investors in Uganda and the two countries continue to have great commercial and trade relations.