President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni , the National Resistance Movement (NRM), Chairman has sent wealth Creation Items to Bushenyi Youth through his Senior Presidential Advisor(SPA) Hajjat Hadijah Namyalo , who doubles as the Manager of (ONC) the Kyambogo based office.

The items which include Fertilizers, spraying pumps, popcorn machines, hoes, Welding Machines, Saloon equipments among others were distributed to youth from greater Bushenyi at Kizinda Playgrounds, Ishaka Municipality.

The Bushenyi Youth Day was graced by many District leaders including Chairman LC5, Members of Parliament, Councilors, Religious, Youth leaders among others.

In her message to the people of Bushenyi the ONC Boss implored the youth of greater Bushenyi to work hard and get out of poverty to as well fight corruption, petition Government to make sure that prices of tea in the Country can increase so as to create more jobs for youth and workforce in the tea growing areas.

She further thanked the people of Bushenyi for loving the NRM Government, President Museveni

She equally applauded leaders of Bushenyi including the Resident District Commissioners (RDCs), Security agencies for working to promote peace and harmony with in Districts of Greater Bushenyi and its neighbors.

Namyalo emphasized that President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni Tibuhaburwa, will be on the Ballot come 2026.